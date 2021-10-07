CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fuller Goldsmith, Junior 'Chopped' and 'Top Chef' Star, Dead at 17

By Alyssa Fikse
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuller Goldsmith, the 17-year-old aspiring chef who won Chopped Junior in 2017 and also competed in Top Chef Junior in 2018, has died from cancer. Goldsmith was a native of Alabama and faced leukemia five times since he was 4 years old. After winning Chopped Junior when he was just 14-years-old, Goldsmith donated his $10,000 prize to the Division of Hematology and Pediatric Oncology at Birmingham Children's Hospital. Magical Elves Production Company announced the sad news on Instagram on Wednesday.

