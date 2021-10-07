Long Beach school district fires safety officer who shot, killed 18-year-old

Photo credit Getty Images

The Long Beach Unified School Safety Officer has unanimously decided to fire the school safety officer who shot and killed a teenager in a moving car.

In a press conference Wednesday afternoon, district superintendent Jill Baker said the officer did not follow its protocol governing when use-of-force is justified. The district prohibits officers from firing at cars in motion except in cases of self-defense.

"We believe the decision to terminate this officer's employment is warranted, justified, and quite frankly, the right thing to do," Baker said in a statement.

On Sept. 27, school safety officer Eddie F. Gonzalez shot 18-year-old Manuela "Mona" Rodriguez near Millikan High School. Before the shooting, Long Beach police said Gonzalez spotted Rodriguez and another teenager arguing on the side of the road. Authorities said Rodriguez jumped into a car and attempted to leave when Gonzalez fired two shots at the moving vehicle. Witnesses said her boyfriend was driving.

Rodriguez – who gave birth to her son in May – died two days later.

In a press conference on Tuesday, her family demanded criminal charges against the officer.

The school district hired safety officer Rodriguez in January. However, it placed him on administrative leave after the shooting.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said it's working with Long Beach Police to investigate. However, a family attorney wants California Attorney General Rob Bonta to open a separate inquiry, petitioning the official to levy criminal charges against the officer.

Doctors and nurses gave Rodriguez a "hero's celebration" after the family decided to take her off life support after a week and donated her organs to others in need, the LA Times said.