Flood Warning issued for Bibb, Houston, Jones, Monroe, Twiggs by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 14:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Bibb; Houston; Jones; Monroe; Twiggs The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Macon affecting Jones, Houston, Bibb, Monroe and Twiggs Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Ocmulgee River near Macon. * Until late Monday evening. * At 12:30 PM EDT Friday the stage was 20 feet and rising slowly. * Flood stage is 18 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.2 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. * Impact...At 20 feet, Minor flooding expands. An increasing amount of the Macon GreenWay Ocmulgee Heritage Trail floods north of the Martin Luther King Boulevard bridge. The flood waters will be around one foot deep on portions of the trail and both banks overflow upstream from the bridge. Large portions of agricultural lands well downstream will be under one to three feet of water.