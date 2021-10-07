Flash Flood Warning issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 11:38:00 Expires: 2021-10-07 13:00:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Guam The National Weather Service in Tiyan has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Guam Island in the Marianas * Until 100 PM ChST. * At 1138 AM ChST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy showers and thunderstorms producing heavy downpours across southern to central Guam. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen with a rain rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible for this area. Flash flooding is imminent, especially for areas near steep terrain. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by training heavy showers and thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of streams, urban areas, streets, and other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Southern to central Guam FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR