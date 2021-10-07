CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flash Flood Warning issued for Guam by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-07 11:38:00 Expires: 2021-10-07 13:00:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Guam The National Weather Service in Tiyan has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Guam Island in the Marianas * Until 100 PM ChST. * At 1138 AM ChST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy showers and thunderstorms producing heavy downpours across southern to central Guam. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen with a rain rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible for this area. Flash flooding is imminent, especially for areas near steep terrain. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by training heavy showers and thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of streams, urban areas, streets, and other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Southern to central Guam FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Caldwell, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Karnes, Lavaca, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 07:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-14 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Caldwell; Gonzales; Guadalupe; Karnes; Lavaca; Wilson The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Caldwell County in south central Texas Gonzales County in south central Texas Southeastern Guadalupe County in south central Texas Northern Karnes County in south central Texas Northwestern Lavaca County in south central Texas Wilson County in south central Texas * Until 1045 AM CDT. * At 744 AM CDT, Gauge reports indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in the area. Between 5 and 8 inches of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Seguin, Gonzales, Floresville, Luling, Poth, Shiner, Stockdale, Moulton, Kosciusko, Nixon, La Vernia, Waelder, Kingsbury, Falls City, Smiley, New Berlin, Pandora, Palmeto State Park, Gillett and Sutherland Springs. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED
CALDWELL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bastrop, Caldwell, Guadalupe, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 08:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Bastrop; Caldwell; Guadalupe; Wilson FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of south central Texas, including the following areas, Bastrop, Caldwell, Guadalupe and Wilson. * Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * Despite rainfall coming to an end, flooding will continue, but flood waters will continue to recede throughout the day. * Significant flooding continues across the area, however expect flood waters to recede later today. Expect typical low water crossings to remain flooded until later today or this evening.
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 08:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-14 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Fayette The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Fayette County in south central Texas * Until 1015 AM CDT. * At 803 AM CDT, Gauge reports indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain in the area. Between 3 and 8 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include La Grange, Schulenburg, Flatonia, Fayetteville, Round Top, Muldoon, Cistern, Carmine, Plum, O`Quinn, Rabbs Prairie, Swiss Alp, Ammannsville, Mullins Prairie, Freyburg, Rutersville, West Point, Holman, High Hill and Winchester. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Guadalupe by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 08:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-14 22:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 900 PM CDT. Target Area: Guadalupe The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Guadalupe River At Hwy 123 BR at Seguin affecting Guadalupe County. For the Guadalupe River...including Hwy 123 BR at Seguin...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late this evening The Flood Warning continues for the Guadalupe River At Hwy 123 BR at Seguin. * Until late this evening. * At 8:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 18.9 feet. * Flood stage is 19.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.2 feet late this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late this morning. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding is in low areas of the flood plain approaching but not reaching lowest homes in Seguin. Runoff down Walnut Branch northwest of downtown Seguin is a threat to lowest homes and apartments. * Flood History...No available flood history. Fld Observed Forecasts (9 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Guadalupe River Hwy 123 BR at Segui 19.0 18.9 Thu 8 am CDT 3.9 1.3 0.5
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gonzales by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 09:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-17 02:42:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. To escape rising water, take the shortest path to higher ground. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 915 PM CDT. Target Area: Gonzales Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Texas Guadalupe River at Gonzales affecting Gonzales County. For the Guadalupe River...including Gonzales...Moderate flooding is forecast. Forecast flooding increased from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration until early Sunday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Guadalupe River at Gonzales. * From this morning to early Sunday morning. * At 8:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 30.9 feet. * Flood stage is 31.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 39.4 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday afternoon. * Impact...At 40.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding inundates a large area of pastureland northwest of Gonzales between the Guadalupe and San Marcos Rivers. Much of the city park in Gonzales is flooded with lowest areas up to 9 feet. Many secondary roads in the flood plain are flooded and closed * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 39.2 feet on 11/17/2001. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Guadalupe River Gonzales 31.0 30.9 Thu 8 am CDT 39.4 34.9 19.9
GONZALES COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Refugio, San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 08:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-14 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Refugio; San Patricio The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Refugio County in south central Texas Central San Patricio County in south central Texas * Until 1115 AM CDT. * At 805 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 5 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sinton, Refugio, Woodsboro, Odem, St. Paul, Quintana, Bonnie View, West Sinton and Edroy. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
REFUGIO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Austin by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 05:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-14 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Austin The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Austin County in southeastern Texas Northern Colorado County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Washington County in southeastern Texas * Until 745 AM CDT. * At 541 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Brenham, Shelby and Industry.
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Treutlen, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 10:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-15 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Montgomery; Treutlen; Wheeler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Oconee River near Mount Vernon affecting Treutlen, Wheeler and Montgomery Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Oconee River near Mount Vernon. * Until late tomorrow evening. * At 9:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 17.1 feet and rising slowly. * Flood stage is 16 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast to continue. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.1 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 17 feet, Minor flooding continues in the woodlands and pastures upstream and downstream from the gage on U.S. Highway 280. Some homes on Dead River Road in the south end of Montgomery County become surrounded by water. Water begins to cover lower portions of Dead River Road.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-17 23:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-19 07:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Washington The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Austin County in southeastern Texas Northern Colorado County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Washington County in southeastern Texas * Until 745 AM CDT. * At 541 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Brenham, Shelby and Industry.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Duval, Live Oak, McMullen by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 05:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-14 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Duval; Live Oak; McMullen FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of south Texas, including the following areas, Duval, Live Oak and McMullen. * Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * Additional heavy rainfall and flash flooding are possible
DUVAL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Noble by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 09:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-15 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1000 AM EDT. Target Area: Noble The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville. * Until further notice. * At 9:30 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 6.2 feet. * Flood stage is 6.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is currently at 6.2 feet as of this morning. It will rise to 6.6 feet early Saturday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, The north end of Lakeview Drive is covered by water. Several houses have water to their foundations on Steinberger Lake Drive. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.1 feet on 05/30/2017.
NOBLE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 08:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-14 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Caldwell; Comal; Guadalupe; Hays The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Western Caldwell County in south central Texas Southeastern Comal County in south central Texas Central Guadalupe County in south central Texas Southeastern Hays County in south central Texas * Until 1045 AM CDT. * At 814 AM CDT, Gauge reports indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain in the area. Between 3 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include New Braunfels, San Marcos, Schertz, Kyle, Seguin, Cibolo, Buda, Lockhart, Selma, Canyon Lake, Bulverde, Garden Ridge, McQueeney, Martindale, Marion, Uhland, Mustang Ridge, Kingsbury, Santa Clara and Niederwald. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED
CALDWELL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bexar by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-15 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 830 PM CDT. Target Area: Bexar The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas Salado Creek At at Loop 13 affecting Bexar County. For the San Antonio River...including Leon Creek - I-35, at Loop 13, Elmendorf, Floresville, near Falls City, Hwy 72 nr Runge...Moderate flooding is forecast. The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flood Warning for the Salado Creek At at Loop 13. * From this afternoon to just after midnight tonight. * At 8:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.9 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 18.1 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this afternoon. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding reaches numerous access and secondary roads and low bridges. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.2 feet on 04/25/2015. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Salado Creek at Loop 13 18.0 12.9 Thu 8 am CDT 9.4 6.3 5.9
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bexar by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 08:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-14 18:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 615 PM CDT. Target Area: Bexar The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Leon Creek At Leon Creek -I-35 affecting Bexar County. For the San Antonio River...including Leon Creek - I-35, at Loop 13, Elmendorf, Floresville, near Falls City, Hwy 72 nr Runge...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Leon Creek At Leon Creek - I-35. * Until this evening. * At 8:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.8 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 AM CDT Thursday was 16.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 2.9 feet Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Camargo Park near Nelson Wolff Stadium will begin to see water entering the park in areas that are close to the creek. Primary and secondary roads and bridges will begin to see flooding from above Kelly USA to below I-35. Flow approaches horse barns and homes below Kelly USA. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.1 feet on 07/22/2007. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Leon Creek Leon Creek - I-3 15.0 16.8 Thu 8 am CDT 3.6 3.2 3.1
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bexar by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 13:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-15 11:55:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 830 PM CDT. Target Area: Bexar The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas Medina River At Hwy 281 affecting Bexar County. For the Medina River...including Bandera, Somerset, LaCoste, Hwy 281...Minor flooding is forecast. The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flood Warning for the Medina River At Hwy 281. * From this afternoon to late tomorrow morning. * At 8:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 5.9 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 22.8 feet late this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding floods secondary roads and bridges making them dangerous to traffic. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 23.8 feet on 05/06/1993. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Medina River Hwy 281 20.0 5.9 Thu 8 am CDT 7.8 4.0 3.7
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Travis by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 08:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-15 02:07:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 715 PM CDT. Target Area: Travis The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas Onion Creek At Hwy 183 affecting Travis County. For the Colorado River...including Llano, Kingsland, Loop 360, Buda, Austin, Hwy 183, Bastrop, Smithville, La Grange...Minor flooding is forecast. The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flood Warning for the Onion Creek At Hwy 183. * Until just after midnight tonight. * At 7:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 15.0 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage this morning to 19.0 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this afternoon and remain below flood stage. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding threatens secondary roads, but neighborhoods along Onion Creek are not affected. Upstream, the 12000 block of Old San Antonio Road is likely flooded and impassable. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.8 feet on 06/04/1987. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Onion Creek Hwy 183 17.0 15.0 Thu 7 am CDT 7.7 6.0 5.8
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dodge, Telfair, Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 06:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-14 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Dodge; Telfair; Wilcox The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Abbeville affecting Dodge, Wilcox and Telfair Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Ocmulgee River near Abbeville. * Until further notice. * At 5:45 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 14.3 feet and falling. * Flood stage is 12 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to continue falling and possibly be below moderate flooding by Friday morning then continue in minor flooding. * Impact...At 14 feet, moderate flooding begins. Roads to homes along the west side of the river in Abbeville become inaccessible.
DODGE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bee by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 07:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-14 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Bee The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Bee County in south central Texas Goliad County in south central Texas Northwestern Live Oak County in south central Texas * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 645 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Nell, Pawnee, Esseville, Whitsett, Tulsita and Pettus. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
BEE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Goliad by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 08:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-14 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Goliad The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Bee County in south central Texas Goliad County in south central Texas Northwestern Live Oak County in south central Texas * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 645 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Nell, Pawnee, Esseville, Whitsett, Tulsita and Pettus. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
GOLIAD COUNTY, TX

