How to care for your homegrown pineapple plant. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. If you don’t live in a warm enough climate, pineapples make an excellent container plant. Pick a container that has a lot of drainage holes to avoid standing water. If you planted tops, it can take up to three years for fruits to mature, so unless you live in a tropical area, you’ll need to move your plant inside during the winter. And well before the first frost hits.

GARDENING ・ 9 DAYS AGO