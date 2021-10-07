CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland Thorns general manager placed on leave pending investigation into handling of sexual harassment claims against former coach

 7 days ago
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Thorns general manager Gavin Wilkinson was placed on administrative leave Wednesday evening pending an investigation into the team's handling of former players' sexual harassment allegations against former coach Paul Riley. An investigative report by The Athletic accused Riley of coercing players into sex and abusing his...

