We watch four episodes of the listed show/shows and talk about what we learned, what we like, what we don't like, what we'd change or not change, and how what we're learning matches with our own cooking experiences. For this series of discussions we are watching four episodes of "The Everyday Gourmet: The Joy of Mediterranean Cooking" available on the library's Kanopy video streaming service. Links to the series will be in your registration email. You will need your library card number to log into Kanopy. The Kanopy description of this series is Discover how you can incorporate one of the world's most heart-healthy and delicious styles of cooking into your everyday meals with this recipe-filled course presented by a chef-instructor at The Culinary Institute of America.