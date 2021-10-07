MCU Fans Are Trying To Figure Out A Confusing Detail About The Infinity Stones

Marvel fans woke up to a post from the company's India Twitter account that said Blade would be releasing next year. Now, people are trying to understand if it was a mistake or an honest to goodness reveal. In the text of the now-deleted post, they wrote, "The universe is getting bigger. Ready or not, here they come." In the proposed release dates there was Eternals this November, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in March of next year, Thor: Love and Thunder in May 2022, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hitting theaters in July, Blade in October, and The Marvels to round out the slate. Fans have received word on all those other movies being placed in similar positions. But, Blade has Bassam Tariq set as a director and Watchmen writer Stacy Osei-Kuffour is aboard to pen the MCU tale. So, the details are very very scant at this time. Check out the chaos down below:

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO