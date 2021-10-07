CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold flat as dollar holds firm ahead of U.S. jobs data

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices were flat on Thursday as the dollar held firm, as investors moved to the sidelines ahead of a U.S. payrolls report that is expected to provide clues on the Federal Reserve’s tapering timeline.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was flat at $1,761.36 per ounce by 0118 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,763.10.

* The dollar held close to a one-year high, touched last week, making gold less appealing to those holding other currencies.

* Overnight, the yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries eased off a more than three-month high, but remained above 1.5%.

* U.S. nonfarm payrolls data, due on Friday, is expected to show an improvement in the labour market, important criteria for the Federal Reserve to start withdrawing pandemic-era support for the economy.

* Reduced stimulus and higher interest rates lift bond yields, translating into increased opportunity costs of holding bullion that pays no interest.

* Data on Wednesday showed that U.S. private payrolls increased more than expected in September as COVID-19 infections started subsiding, boosting hiring at restaurants and other high-contact businesses.

* The U.S. Senate appeared near to a temporary deal to avert a federal debt default in the next two weeks, after Democrats said they might accept a Republican proposal to defuse the partisan standoff that threatens the broader economy.

* Spot silver was unchanged at $22.59 per ounce, platinum fell 0.2% to $982.01, and palladium rose 0.6% to $1,899.73. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 UK Halifax House Prices MM Sept 0600 Germany Industrial Output MM Aug 0645 France Reserve Assets Total Sept 1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Fed officials lean towards stimulus pullback as soon as November

Unless the US economic situation changes dramatically, Federal Reserve officials are leaning towards cutting back on monetary stimulus as soon as November, according to a central bank document released Wednesday. The date when the Fed will pull back on its monthly bond purchases has been a closely watched topic for months, and the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) last month indicated the time could come "soon." The minutes of the FOMC meeting released Wednesday showed officials speaking positively of plans to begin cutting back on the bond purchases as soon as after their next meeting scheduled for November and end it by mid-2022. Officials indicated that "provided that the economic recovery remained broadly on track, a gradual tapering process that concluded around the middle of next year would likely be appropriate," according to the minutes.
BUSINESS
AFP

IMF, G20 fret over supply chain bottlenecks, inflation fears

Global finance officials gathered in Washington on Wednesday were focused on finding a way to alleviate supply chain bottlenecks that are driving prices higher and threatening to derail the economic recovery. IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said the lag in vaccination rates to contain the pandemic in developing nations is contributing to the supply constraints, and "as long as it widens, this risk of interruptions in global supply chains is going to be higher."
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold price remains near daily highs as Fed sees tapering beginning in mid-November

(Kitco News) Federal Reserve minutes from the September meeting showed central bank officials looking to start reducing their bond-buying stimulus program as soon as mid-November or mid-December, with plans to wrap up in the middle of next year. "Participants generally assessed that, provided that the economic recovery remained broadly on...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Gold#U S Federal Reserve#The Federal Reserve#The U S Senate#Democrats#Republican
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures pull back from a nearly 7-year high, but hold above the key $80 mark

Oil futures declined on Wednesday, with U.S. prices falling back after settling a day earlier at a nearly seven-year high, but holding above the key $80 mark. Traders continued to weigh prospects for demand against a backdrop of tight energy supplies. "With airlines warning that the rise in energy costs may well hinder their recovery, prices are starting to slip over concerns about demand destruction," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery fell 20 cents, or nearly 0.3%, to settle at $80.44 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices on Tuesday settled at their highest since Oct. 30, 2014.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
MarketWatch

S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite snap 3-session skid but Dow ensnared in longest losing skid in three weeks

U.S. stocks ended mostly in positive territory Wednesday, halting a string of losses at three, as investors digested minutes from the Federal Reserve's Sept. 21-22 policy meeting that seemed to underscore the cetnral bank's plan to dial back its monthly purchases of Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities as evidence of inflation show that pricing pressures continue to percolate. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower but almost unchanged at about 34,378. Still, it was the fourth straight decline for the blue-chip benchmark, matching the longest losing skid ended Sept. 21, FactSet data show. The S&P 500 index closed up 0.3% at 4,363, while the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.7% at about 14,572, and marked the best day since Oct. 7. Several Fed officials said they even preferred a more rapid reduction of the central bank's current $120 billion pace of monthly purchases, rather than the $15 billion reduction anticipated. Data showed that the U.S. consumer-price index rose 0.4% in September after climbing 0.3% in August, the Labor Department said on Wednesday. In the 12 months through September, the CPI increased 5.4% after advancing 5.3% year-over-year in August.
STOCKS
The Independent

Fed officials: Bond purchases could end by middle of 2022

Federal Reserve officials agreed at their last meeting that if the economy continued to improve, they could start reducing their monthly bond purchases as soon as next month and bring them to an end by the middle of 2022. The discussion was revealed in the minutes of the Fed’s Sept. 21-22 meeting, released Wednesday. Fed officials also said that the taper itself could begin in the middle of November or December. “Participants generally assessed that, provided that the economic recovery remained broadly on track, a gradual tapering process that concluded around the middle of next year would likely be...
BUSINESS
WTAJ

Inflation rises 5.4% from year ago, matching 13-year high

WASHINGTON (AP) — Another surge in consumer prices in September pushed inflation up 5.4% from where it was a year ago, matching the highest shift higher since 2008 as tangled global supply lines continue to create havoc. U.S. consumer prices rose 0.4% in September from August as the costs of new cars, food, gas, and […]
BUSINESS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold hits one-month peak as dollar, yields slip

* Gold faces resistance at $1,800/oz and $1,835/oz- analyst. * Fed could start reducing stimulus by mid-Nov - minutes (Updates prices) Oct 14 (Reuters) - Gold prices hit a one-month high on Thursday, as the dollar and U.S. bond yields eased while investors assessed how strong inflation data could shape monetary policy.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Asian shares rise as Wall Street tech gain boosts optimism

Asian shares were mostly higher on Thursday, tracking an overnight rally on Wall Street as investors sought out bargains, including technology stocks. Benchmarks rose in Tokyo Seoul and Sydney Markets in Hong Kong were closed for a holiday. The Shanghai Composite index was little changed, at 3,561.91, after the government reported a surge in producer price inflation, which rose to a record 10.7% over a year earlier in September from 9.5% in August. Much of the increase was due to surging coal prices, which appear not to have fed into consumer prices even as parts of the...
STOCKS
The Conversation U.S.

If the US defaults on debt, expect the dollar to fall – and with it, Americans’ standard of living

Congress has seemingly kicked the debt ceiling deadline down the road – but the threat of a future default still exists. On Oct. 7, 2021, lawmakers in the Senate agreed to extend the government’s ability to borrow until December. It came after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell offered a temporary suspension to the debt limit, averting a default until at least December. But at that point, Democrats would have to find a way to raise the debt ceiling on their own – something they’ve said they won’t do.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Fed lays out plan to reduce bond purchases, flags inflation worries

Oct 13 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve signaled on Wednesday it could start reducing its crisis-era support for the U.S. economy by the middle of next month, with a growing number of its policymakers worried that high inflation could persist longer than previously thought. Though no decision on a "taper"...
BUSINESS
AFP

US economy almost ready for less stimulus, Fed official says

The United States is nearly ready for the central bank to pull back on its stimulus, and the high inflation may soon retreat, a Federal Reserve official said Tuesday. The Fed last month signaled it would "soon" be ready to begin the process of ending its massive monthly purchases of bonds and other securities intended to help the country weather the Covid-19 downturn. In a speech to the Institute of International Finance, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said the world's largest economy was nearing completion of the "substantial further progress" test the central bank has set to determine when to back off its stimulus policies. "I myself believe that the 'substantial further progress' standard has more than been met with regard to our price-stability mandate and has all but been met with regard to our employment mandate," Clarida said.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

201K+
Followers
222K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy