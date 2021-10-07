CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildwood, MO

Nelly’s rundown Missouri mansion has finally sold

By Becky Willeke, Nexstar Media Wire
WGNO
WGNO
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19uoPw_0cJY8Qrn00

ST. LOUIS ( KTVI ) — Nelly is now the former owner of a mansion in Wildwood, Missouri.

The home on Hidden Valley Drive is now listed as “just sold” instead of “pending,” and its new owner has quite a bit of work on their hands.

The house was listed for $599,000, but the real estate agency, Keller Williams Realty STL, said the house sold within days of going on the market in February, receiving 52 offers.

It’s unclear what the negotiated price was, but the new owner will likely have to spend thousands of dollars before anyone can live in the home. The home was rundown and had several incomplete projects.

The musician’s publicist said the house sold for over the asking price.

The exact closing date is also unclear, but Patricia Shannon, the listing agent, told KTVI in May that it took longer to close because it was a short sale.

Bankrate.com says a short sale is when the lender agrees to accept a mortgage payoff amount less than what is owed in order to facilitate a sale of the property by a financially distressed owner.

Nelly, originally from St. Louis, bought the house in 2002 and it was listed for $2.5 million at the time. He apparently planned to buy the place and then flip it with a “contractor friend,” TMZ noted. Those plans don’t appear to have worked out.

The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom house was burglarized in 2009. It’s uncertain what exactly was stolen.

Here is home surveillance of the break-in . You can also find a photo gallery of the surveillance and police on the scene.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGNO

Louisiana farm owner who shot near employees avoids trial

ROSEDALE, LA – Glynn Rivet, former owner of Rivet & Sons farms, will participate in a pre-trial diversion program instead of going to court in the 18th district after he shot a gun near migrant workers on his farm back in June. A pre-trial diversion program is used as an alternative to prosecution. if local […]
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wildwood, MO
Entertainment
Wildwood, MO
Business
Local
Missouri Entertainment
Local
Missouri Real Estate
State
Missouri State
City
Wildwood, MO
Local
Missouri Business
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Wildwood, MO
Real Estate
WGNO

WGNO

1K+
Followers
678
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy