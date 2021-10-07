Second victim in quadruple shooting dies

Four people shot at General Taylor and Annunciation Photo credit Getty Images

Two of four victims of a drive-by shooting earlier Wednesyday afternoon at the intersection of General Taylor and Annunciation Streets has died. NOPD made the announcement just before nine o'clock this evening.

The incident is now being investigated as a homicide. According to NOPD, there are no immediate suspects or information about the case.

The gunfire came from a silver Ford F-150 pickup with four individuals inside. Reports say the pick-up circled the block around the scene a number of times before pulling up and occupants opened fire.

Four workers with a youth training program were hit in an Irish Channel church parking lot. Their injuries range from minor to serious. All four were taken to a hospital by EMS.

The New Orleans Police Department's investigation is ongoing and no other details have been released on this case.