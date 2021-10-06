CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clay, AL

Unconcerned with rankings, Clay-Chalkville is focused on what’s next

By Bobby Mathews
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 7 days ago

By Bobby Mathews, sports editor

CLAY — They may be the new No. 1-ranked team in 6A, but it’s just another day here for the Clay-Chalkville Cougars. In fact, head coach Drew Gilmer didn’t know about the rankings until late this afternoon.

Drew Gilmer, head football coach Clay-Chalkville HS

“Most of the time we only know about that stuff when you guys tell us,” he said. “We’ve been working to prepare all week for Mortimer Jordan. They’re a good football team, and this is a big game for us.”

So the lofty ranking — one that’s been coming for a while this season — won’t knock the Cougars off their game plan.

“No,” Gilmer said. “Absolutely not. That doesn’t change how we plan or how we focus. We worry about winning the week. This won’t affect how we prepare at all. We look at every game as a chance to showcase what we can do.”

In practice, the Cougars are focused and fast, moving quickly from play to play.

“We try to simulate game speed,” Gilmer said. “We’re concerned with execution, and if there’s something wrong we try to correct it on the fly. Using that much pressure in practice hopefully means there’s less pressure during the actual game.”

So far, so good. Clay-Chalkville isn’t just winning games. They’re blowing almost everyone out. The Cougars’ closest victory was a 57-40 win over Hueytown in the second game of the season. Since then? They’ve barely been challenged. Clay-Chalkville has scored 307 points through six games and only allowed 82 points.

When one facet of the game isn’t working the way Clay-Chalkville wants it to, they have so far always found another way to make things happen.

“You look at what we’ve done so far this season,” Gilmer said. “We haven’t needed Khalib to do what he did against Jackson-Olin. But against them we weren’t able to run the ball the way we wanted to, so we had to be a little more pass-friendly than we wanted to be.”

The result? Nearly 300 yards passing for the Louisville commit, five passing touchdowns and one rushing score.

Now the challenge is what it always has been: Keep the Cougars focused on the next thing. This week, that’s Mortimer Jordan.

“That’s what it comes back to for us,” Gilmer said. “Are we getting better every week?”

From outside the program, it sure looks like they are, and that’s a scary proposition for the rest of 6A.

Comments / 1

Related
The Trussville Tribune

Opinion: Players the Alabama/Mississippi All-Star game left out

Editor’s note: This is an opinion column. The Alabama High School Athletic Association announced the roster for the annual Alabama/Mississippi All-Star Game today, and three very talented local football players made the statewide squad that will play against Mississippi at noon on Dec. 11, 2021 in Hattiesburg. Hewitt-Trussville’s Justice Finkley and Omari Kelly made the […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Green Wave rolls to area title

By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor LEEDS — Leeds High School closed out the 5A Area 10 volleyball tournament here Wednesday afternoon without dropping a set, as senor Hannah Scott held serve for the final seven points of the match. The Green Wave trailed most of the third set against Parker, falling behind 11-6 and then […]
LEEDS, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Three area athletes selected for Alabama/Mississippi All-Star Game

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Three area football players have been chosen to play in the 2021 Alabama/Mississippi All-Star Game. The rosters, released Wednesday, revealed that Hewitt-Trussville senior defensive lineman Justice Finkley and Husky senior wideout Omari Kelly will be part of the statewide team, while Clay-Chalkville is represented by Marquavious White at […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Louisville, AL
City
Hueytown, AL
City
Clay, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Education
The Trussville Tribune

Springville named Tribune’s Team of the Week

By Bobby Mathews, sports editor SPRINGVILLE — Gutting out a 24-21  victory over a hungry Pell City program taught the Springville Tigers a lesson on Friday night. The Tigers (4-3, 2-2) won on the road, and they successfully closed out a game that could have gone the other way. Forcing a punt and driving the […]
SPRINGVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Hewitt-Trussville cross country hosts Husky Challenge Oct. 16

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Hewitt-Trussville’s cross country program hosts the 30th annual Husky Challenge on October 16, 2021. Starting time is 8:00 a.m. Also that day is the Husky Challenge Elementary Mile. This is a free 1-mile run for any 3rd-6th grade TCS student. Parents can register by completing this form:Registration. Check […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Huskies escape with a win vs. Vestavia

By Zack Steele, For The Tribune TRUSSVILLE — On senior night at Husky Stadium, Hewitt Trussville played Houdini against Vestavia Hills, escaping with a 49-35 win. With about 5 minutes left on senior night, Hewitt Trussville called on a sophomore to step onto the big stage, and Peyton Floyd was up to the task while […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Clay-Chalkville blows out Mortimer Jordan

By Britney Bailey, for The Tribune CLAY— The Clay-Chalkville Cougars showed once again why they belong at No. 1 with a 58-9 win over Mortimer-Jordan at home Friday night to remain undefeated. The Cougars got down to business early on with a Khalib Johnson touchdown pass to Marquarius White on their first possession to put […]
CLAY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Mathews
The Trussville Tribune

Moody whips Corner for to solidify playoff race

By Bobby Mathews, sports editor CORNER — Cam Benefield stepped up when the Moody Blue Devils needed him the most, blowing past everyone on a 72-yard touchdown run up the middle to break Friday’s game against a tough Corner team wide open with 53 seconds left in the third quarter. The Blue Devils went in […]
MOODY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Green Wave drowns McAdory in four sets

By Bobby Mathews, sports editor MCCALLA — The Leeds volleyball team ended its 2021 season with a bang, winning a four-set slugfest against McAdory here on Thursday night. The Green Wave dropped the third set, but won 25-19, 25-14, 15-25 and 25-20. “I think we lost a little concentration there in the third set,” senior […]
LEEDS, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Latest Alabama high school football scores

From The Tribune staff reports AHSAA Football Scoreboard, scores from around the state for the weekend of October 8, 2021. (Includes Thursday results) CLASS 7A Austin 31, Huntsville 21 Bob Jones 62, Albertville 21 Central-Phenix City 42, Prattville 21 Daphne 28, Mary Montgomery 14 Dothan 20, Jeff Davis 18 Enterprise 49, Smiths Station 35 Fairhope […]
ALABAMA STATE
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy