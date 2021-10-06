CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Nick Saban said on Wednesday leading up to Texas A&M

By Stacey Blackwood
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

No. 1 Alabama is set to travel to College Station this Saturday to take on Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies. The Aggies have lost their last two contests and have been maybe this biggest disappointment in the SEC this season.

Nick Saban held his weekly Wednesday afternoon press conference earlier today and here are some quick hitters from the head coach.

  • He emphasized how important it was for players to be able to generate their own want-to. He mentioned that Texas A&M is one of the best teams they have played this season from a personnel standpoint.
  • According to Saban, Dallas Turner, and Chris Braswell have a lot of potential and they are now getting the reps due to the injury to Drew Sanders.
  • He acknowledged how smart Chris Owens is both on and off the field.
  • On correcting the high snap issues from center to quarterback, Saban compared it to putting, in that you just have to focus on what you are doing.
  • He expressed the confidence the coaching staff has in Roydell Williams in the absence of Jase McClellan.
  • On Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer, Saban said that he is a very difficult matchup because of his size and athleticism.

