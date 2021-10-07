Getac S410 G4 Review

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articlePanasonic's Toughbooks are arguably better known, but Getac has been making rugged laptops since the early 1990s. The S410 G4 (starts at $1,599; $3,695 as tested) is the fourth generation of its 14-inch semi-rugged notebook, rated to survive a three-foot drop and with IP53 ingress protection that means it's proof against dust, rain, and sprays of water (though not pressurized jets or immersion). Its operating (not storage) temperature range is -20 to 145 degrees F, and the configuration options include a barcode reader and three batteries. Fully loaded models cost a fortune, but if you're heading into harm's way, the S410 G4 has got your back.

