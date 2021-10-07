Getac S410 G4 Review

Like Nvidia's "Ampere" family (killer graphics cards, made largely of unobtanium), AMD's Radeon RX 6000 line has been a top-down affair, with its high-end models released before more affordable ones. In keeping with that trend, the Radeon RX 6600 debuts today, with a host of third-party cards based on the GPU. We looked at the XFX Speedster SWFT 210 ($329), which makes its entrance in a more supply-strained graphics-card market than ever. It decloaks at the same introductory list price that the EVGA GeForce RTX 3060 XC Black Gaming 12G, the first RTX 3060 card we tested, did earlier this year. In our benchmark runs, the new AMD entry traded enough gaming wins and losses with that GeForce RTX 3060 to warrant its matching price. But the RX 6600, like all RDNA-based GPUs we've tested in the past few years, comes up a little short in consistency. In today's market, though, the best card is often simply any card you can buy without getting price-gouged, so it's an able enough pick for strong gaming at 1080p (1,920 by 1,080) resolution.

