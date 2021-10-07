Chocolate Caramels Market is Expected to Generate Huge Profits by 2021 - 2026

According to the new market research report "Power Plant Control System Market by Plant Type (Coal, Natural Gas, Hydroelectric, Nuclear, Oil, and Renewable), Solution (SCADA, DCS, Programmable Controllers), Component, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, The global power plant control system market is projected to reach USD 10.2 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 7.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The growing need for zero downtime power supply solutions for critical power applications is the major driver of the rotary or power plant control system market. The advantages of rotary UPS such as high efficiency, fewer space requirements, and low lifetime costs are expected to further drive the demand. Increasing data center investments are expected to be the single biggest contributing factor to the growth of power plant control system market during the forecast period.

BUSINESS ・ 17 HOURS AGO