A Cut Above
Collage artist and stationery queen Elicia Castaldi. “It felt like I was in another world,” says Girl w/ Knife founder and creative director Elicia Castaldi, recalling her first visit to Palm Springs. She was staying with friends, and like many out-of-towners, fell in love with the desert’s gorgeous weather, lush landscape, and laid-back lifestyle. It wasn’t long before she and her husband began dropping by open houses, searching for the perfect property where they could escape the chaotic energy and buzz of L.A., even if only for a few days.www.palmspringslife.com
