This CEO Sat on a Toilet for 50 Hours to Raise Funds. Now, Investors Are Giving Him $30 Million

By Shubhangi Goel, CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot many people would publicize spending 50 hours on the toilet. But for Simon Griffiths, it's all in the name of business. The millennial CEO is quite content raising eyebrows as he boosts both funds and awareness for his social impact start-up. Griffiths is one-third of the founding team behind...

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

