QB Jake Haener a midseason addition to the Maxwell Award watch list

The Fresno State football team is off this week, and no one on the team is eager to get back on the field on October 16th more than quarterback Jake Haener.

He had a rough night at Hawai’i.

But it did not stop the Maxwell Award from adding Haener to its watch list on Wednesday.

Haener, a midseason addition, still passed for 388 yards on Saturday night despite also throwing four interceptions in the 27-24 loss to the Rainbow Warriors. With 2,230 passing yards this season, the Fresno State senior leads the entire Football Bowl Subdivision in that category.

Fresno State senior running back Ronnie Rivers is also on the watch list for the Maxwell Award, which is given annually to the most outstanding player in college football.

