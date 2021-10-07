CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jean Trebek Was Unaware How Beloved ‘Jeopardy!’ Star Was Until His Cancer Battle

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BOMPX_0cJY5sCy00

Back in 1990, Jean Currivan and Alex Trebek became husband and wife, remaining together until Trebek’s passing in 2020 from pancreatic cancer. Trebek shared his diagnosis in 2019, and it was then that Jean saw the amount of love felt for the normally private host.

Indeed, husband and wife have been described as tending to keep to themselves. Throughout their thirty years of marriage, Jean saw Trebek first and foremost as a loving husband, and the outpouring of support showed how big of an icon the Jeopardy! host became.

The Trebek couple did not linger in the public eye

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TZADD_0cJY5sCy00
Alex and Jean Currivan Trebek / Instagram

The widow of Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, Jean Currivan Trebek, spoke with The Eden Magazine for its October issue. “Alex was my dear husband and my most beloved friends,” she outlined. “Like most long-term relationships, we had our ups and downs, but the truth of it was that we were very close and experienced a lot of life together.”

She delved further into their private life – and the private nature Trebek preferred to preserve. “It was important to Alex to keep his personal life separate from his professional life, unless it was ‘needed,’” she went on. Exceptions came from award shows or big public events such as that. Otherwise, “Alex and I enjoyed staying at home. When we did go out, it was perhaps for a quick dinner or movie every now and then, so it wasn’t like we were always out in public for me to really notice his popularity.”

Jean Currivan Trebek saw what an icon the world saw her husband as

While Jeopardy! viewers would hear An icon? and respond Who is Alex Trebek, his wife Jean always saw him as her husband, an opportunity she calls a “gift.” Because of this, she noted, “We were equal partners in a marriage, and we had our own personal growth issues to deal with just like any ordinary couple. It would have been really weird for both Alex and myself if I thought of him as some celebrity,” she added, noting that it was to both their benefits that home and marriage provided total normalcy. “He could just be himself at home, and that was it.”

Finally, she referenced the recent passing of Prince Philip, and Queen Elizabeth’s words, “Grief is the price you pay for having loved.” Indeed, Jean does not just miss a popular show host; she grieves for her husband. She admitted, “There are moments of my day that I miss Alex so much, and I just have to allow myself those times. Sometimes I feel as if he’s been on a long vacation, and then there are other times that the reality of the absence of his presence is really palatable. I find that being with my family and friends or doing something creative and new is really helpful.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04AVUw_0cJY5sCy00
The family of the late Alex Trebek / Twitter screenshot

Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

Why 'Jeopardy!' Has Failed After Alex Trebek's Death, According to a Former Champ

Confusion and controversy continues to surround Jeopardy!, and one former champion believes he understands why. Arthur Chu wrote an insightful column for The Washington Post last month, saying that he believes the show has strayed too far from the late Alex Trebek's central tenant of hosting. Chu — who became infamous for an 11-game win-streak in 2014 using a unique "frenetic" playing style — explained that Trebek always wanted the contestants, not the host to be the center of attention.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Currivan Trebek
Person
Alex Trebek
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Trebek
Person
Prince Philip
weisradio.com

Stanley Tucci reflects on his cancer battle

(NEW YORK) — Stanley Tucci is opening up about how his cancer battle three years ago affected his ability to enjoy one of his greatest passions — food. The 60-year-old actor, who previously revealed he was diagnosed with a tumor at the base of his tongue three years ago, opened up about undergoing chemotherapy and radiation in a new interview with The New York Times.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pancreatic Cancer#Alex And#British Royal Family#The Eden Magazine
northwestgeorgianews.com

‘Oz’ star Granville Adams dead at 58 after battle with cancer

Granville Adams, who starred as inmate Zahir Arif on HBO’s prison show “Oz,” has died, 10 months after announcing he had been diagnosed with cancer. “After a long hard-fought battle with cancer, Granny has ascended to the heavens,” his family wrote on Instagram Monday. “Granny is now in peace and...
CELEBRITIES
neosportsinsiders.com

NEOSI Co-Founder Matt Loede Loses His Long-Time Battle With Cancer

As many of you probably noticed, Matt hadn’t been posting on here as much as he used to, and that’s because he was diagnosed with cancer back in April 2019, and the journey since then had been anything but easy, with numerous setbacks along the way. Despite it all, he...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

AGNOSTIC FRONT's ROGER MIRET Undergoes Another Surgery In His Battle With Cancer

AGNOSTIC FRONT vocalist Roger Miret says that he "should feel better soon" after undergoing another surgery in his battle with cancer. Earlier this year, Miret was diagnosed with cancer. A long road of tests and diagnoses led to a complex initial surgery and lengthy hospital stay. Even though the original surgery was complicated, the results were extremely positive. The cancer was successfully removed and Roger is now in complete remission and all signs of cancer have disappeared.
CANCER
bravotv.com

Top Chef Junior Alum Fuller Goldsmith Has Passed Away After His Battle With Cancer

Top Chef Junior competitor Fuller Goldsmith has passed away after a long battle with cancer. He was 17. "We are devastated after hearing about the loss of our Top Chef Junior alum, Fuller Goldsmith. He was an incredible chef and the strongest kid we've ever met," wrote production company, Magical Elves, in an Instagram post on October 6. "From the minute he was introduced to us, we knew he would make an impact on everyone around him and be a positive force in cooking world. To his family, we give all our love as they mourn the loss of someone truly special."
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Courtney Waldrop Is Free At Last!

Sweet Home Sextuplets matriarch Courtney Waldrop goes on Instagram to share that she is free at last. What exactly is she free from? Keep reading to find out. Sweet Home Sextuplets Mom Courtney Waldrop is Free at Last. Recently, Courtney Waldrop takes to her Instagram to share some good news....
CELEBRITIES
wmleader.com

Britney Spears’ Sons Seen in Rare Pics With Dad Kevin Federline

The pop star’s kids with ex-husband Kevin Federline—Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15—made a rare social media appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 6. The two teens, who have mostly stayed out of the public eye despite their parents’ celebrity status, posed for sweet photos that were shared on Instagram.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Deseret News

‘Jeopardy!’ millionaire reveals the first thing he wants to spend his money on

There’s a lot Matt Amodio still hasn’t processed concerning his huge run on “Jeopardy!”. First, there’s the fact that he recently secured his 33rd win on the quiz show and passed James Holzhauer in the show’s Hall of Fame for most games won. Now, he holds the No. 2 spot in that category — although he’s still 42 wins away from dethroning “Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time” champion Ken Jennings.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
90K+
Followers
5K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy