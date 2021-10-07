This is how Metroid Dread is celebrated by the press
Today the review embargo is closed liked and in time various media published their reviews. The media attention is overwhelming. Below we have collected some votes for you. Metroid Dread “is the comeback fans have been waiting for,” writes VGC. The side scroller would achieve “almost everything we hoped for”. The “near perfect balance of allusions to the past and fresh ideas”, the “fast action” and a “surprising story” are praised. 5 out of 5 stars.gamingideology.com
Comments / 0