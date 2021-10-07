CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Shop One Buffalo now selling Firebaugh Eagles sweatshirt

By Andrew Marden
 7 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Sunday, quarterback Josh Allen wore a Firebaugh Eagles sweatshirt before the Bills’ game against the Texans.

Buffalo fans saw the sweatshirt and wanted one; now they can buy it.

For a limited time, Shop One Buffalo is selling Firebaugh Eagles sweatshirts for $40, with all the proceeds going to Firebaugh High School.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

