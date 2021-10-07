Shop One Buffalo now selling Firebaugh Eagles sweatshirt

BUFFALO, N.Y. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Sunday, quarterback Josh Allen wore a Firebaugh Eagles sweatshirt before the Bills’ game against the Texans.

Buffalo fans saw the sweatshirt and wanted one; now they can buy it.

For a limited time, Shop One Buffalo is selling Firebaugh Eagles sweatshirts for $40, with all the proceeds going to Firebaugh High School.

