Members of the peewee team, ages 5-7, of the Groton Mystic Falcons Youth Football and Cheer League, watch their teammates take their turn running the ball or tackling the runner during practice Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at the former Claude Chester Elementary School in Groton. (Dana Jensen/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

Groton — Members of the peewee team, ages 5-7, of the Groton Mystic Falcons Youth Football and Cheer League, were taking turns running the ball or tackling the runner during practice Wednesday at the former Claude Chester Elementary School.

The league for ages 5-14 started summer practice Aug. 2. The regular season started Sept. 5 and ends Nov. 7.