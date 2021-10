The Surfrider Foundation is deeply dismayed to report that on Saturday, October 2nd, an estimated 126,000 gallons of oil spilled when a pipeline broke approximately 4 miles off the coast near an offshore drilling platform. The spill resulted in a 13-mile wide oil slick off Orange County, California, roughly the same size as the spill that hit Refugio State Beach in Santa Barbara in 2015. This accident is yet another stark reminder of how dangerous and dirty offshore oil and gas drilling can be.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO