Mona Rodriguez, Young Mother Shot By Long Beach School Officer, Donates Organs, Officer Accused Of Shooting Her Fired
Mona Rodriguez, the 18-year-old mother who was shot in the head by a school safety officer outside Millikan High School in Long Beach, has donated organs to five people, according to her family’s attorney. Meanwhile, the Long Beach Unified School District officer who is accused of fatally shooting her has been fired by the school district, it was announced Wednesday evening.losangeles.cbslocal.com
Comments / 0