Bend-La Pine Schools to offer free weekly COVID-19 testing to students, staff

By Leslie Cano
 7 days ago
(Correction: Bend-La Pine K-12 staff who register for the program will be mailed COVID-19 test kit to their home, not students)

Some parents - but not all - are ready to take part

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) --Bend-La Pine Schools plan to provide free weekly COVID-19 testing to students and staff later this year, during the fall semester.

Providing tests will help identify asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic cases and help stop transmission within schools.

In the past 28 days, there have been more than 200 COVID-19 cases throughout the school district.

Parent Stephanie Lozano expressed her interest in the weekly testing program when the school district reached out.

Lozano has a first- and third- grader and thinks the weekly testing option is a good idea.

“I feel like it’s really important for them to be at school with whatever precautions need to be taken for them to remain safe at school,” Lozano said.

But Paul Konovalov, another parent, said he won’t have his child get tested.

“It’s bad enough that they have to wear a mask to school every day and be separated from their friends,” Konovalov said.

Bend-La Pine K-12 staff who register for the program will be mailed a COVID-19 test kit directly to their home.

Rapid testing also will be available for students and staff who've been exposed while at school.

Parents are required to be onsite when students are tested.

Lozano understands that the weekly testing option might not be for everyone.

“I believe every parent has different beliefs and different thoughts about it, and I feel like as long as you do what’s best for your family and those around you, your neighbors, and other kids in the school district, i think we can all get through this together,” Lozano said.

The post Bend-La Pine Schools to offer free weekly COVID-19 testing to students, staff appeared first on KTVZ .

#K 12 School#Covid 19 Testing#Bend La Pine Schools
