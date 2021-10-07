How should I pay tax on a Roth IRA conversion?

The Taxpayer Relief Act of 1997 introduced, for the first time, the opportunity for individuals to contribute to a tax-free Roth IRA for retirement. Up until that point, retirement accounts — in the form of both IRAs and 401(k) plans — provided a tax deduction when contributions were made to the account in exchange for the fact that subsequent distributions at retirement would be taxable (in essence, allowing not only growth to compound on a tax-deferred basis, but the original contribution to be tax-deferred as well). Roth-style accounts were unique, though, in that contributions would no longer be tax-deductible … but growth within the account would still be tax-deferred, and could ultimately be withdrawn tax-free (at least if certain requirements were met).

