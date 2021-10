BILLINGS — Four points, over the course of the 25 needed to win a volleyball set, might not seem like a big deal. But the Billings West Golden Bears know it is. Those four points — actually, 3.88 to be exact — will be missing from their lineup the rest of the season now that sophomore outside hitter Kourtney Grossman might need her second surgery in eight months.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 13 DAYS AGO