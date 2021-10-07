CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, KY

Flood Advisory issued for Scott by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-06 21:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-06 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Scott The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Franklin County in central Kentucky Scott County in central Kentucky * Until 1130 PM EDT. * At 937 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Georgetown, Stamping Ground, Sadieville, Skinnersburg, Longlick, Minorsville, Biddle, Duval, Suterville and Mallard Point.

