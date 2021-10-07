Special Weather Statement issued for Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-06 15:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-06 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central Alabama. Target Area: Shelby Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Shelby County through 915 PM CDT At 835 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Meadowbrook to Oak Mountain Amphitheater. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hoover, Alabaster, Pelham, Chelsea, Indian Springs Village, Fowler Lake, Highland Lakes, Oak Mountain Amphitheater, Meadowbrook, Oak Mountain State Park, Brook Highland and Hoover Veterans Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH