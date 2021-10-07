Dense Fog Advisory issued for Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Crawford, Gasconade, Knox by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-07 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-07 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Audrain; Boone; Callaway; Cole; Crawford; Gasconade; Knox; Lewis; Marion; Moniteau; Monroe; Montgomery; Osage; Pike; Ralls; Shelby DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of west central Illinois and portions of central and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.alerts.weather.gov
