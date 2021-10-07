Officer shoots armed man while responding to family dispute in Napa, police say

In Napa, police have blocked off a residential neighborhood after an officer shot a man Wednesday, authorities said.

Police say they were responding to a family dispute in the area of Soscol Avenue and Pear Tree Lane around 3 p.m.

They say a man fired a gun.

An officer also fired a gun and hit the suspect, who was taken to the hospital.

Police are still at the scene and say to expect traffic delays in the area.