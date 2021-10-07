Officer shoots armed man while responding to family dispute in Napa, police say
In Napa, police have blocked off a residential neighborhood after an officer shot a man Wednesday, authorities said. Police say they were responding to a family dispute in the area of Soscol Avenue and Pear Tree Lane around 3 p.m. They say a man fired a gun. An officer also fired a gun and hit the suspect, who was taken to the hospital. Police are still at the scene and say to expect traffic delays in the area. Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
