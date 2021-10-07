CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Birmingham first responders conduct 26 water rescues during Wednesday’s flooding

By Lee Hedgepeth
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — For the second night in a row, Birmingham area first responders are conducting water rescues after heavy rain has flooded streets across the area.

According to Birmingham Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo, the department had conducted 26 water rescues of individuals stranded in their vehicles because of flooding.

One water rescue took place near 28th Street North and Norwood Blvd. and another was conducted at Pike Road and Bush Blvd.

Carillo said that at the first location, first responders had to dive into floodwaters to rescue a woman from a flooding vehicle. They performed CPR on the woman and revived her, and she has been transported to UAB for further treatment.

Hoover officials are also reporting flooding and stranded vehicles near Bumpus Middle School.

Pelham officials have said they’re also responding to calls for water rescues.

Jefferson County has said first responders are conducting water rescues in multiple locations.

Stay with CBS 42 for updates as this story is developing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

