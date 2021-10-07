CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PlantTok creators share their best hacks for healthy plants

By Cassie Sheets
Billings Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrowing your own indoor jungle can be expensive and time consuming, especially if you haven’t quite cultivated your green thumb. Fortunately, PlantTok is full of useful plant care hacks. Need a better way to water large plants? Give them a shower like TikTok creator @cosgrome. This ensures even watering and...

