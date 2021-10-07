CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cullman by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-06 22:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cullman The National Weather Service in Huntsville has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Cullman County in north central Alabama * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1039 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 6 and 8 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Holly Pond, Baileyton, Joppa and Walter. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

