Beanie Feldstein Makes Her 'Funny Girl' Debut in First Look

By Mona Khalifeh‍
ETOnline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeanie Feldstein is making her debut as Fanny Brice in Broadway's Funny Girl. The show's official Twitter account released a first look at the 28-year-old actress taking on one of Barbra Streisand's most iconic roles. In the clip, Feldstein, dressed as her vaudeville character, walks across the stage as the...

Newsday

Jane Lynch joins Broadway cast of 'Funny Girl'

A funny lady has just joined the cast of "Funny Girl." "Glee" Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch will co-star with Beanie Feldstein in the first Broadway revival of the 1964 musical about Ziegfeld Follies star Fanny Brice that is set to open next spring. Lynch will play the star's mother, Rosie Brice, with Feldstein taking on the role of Fanny Brice that made Barbra Streisand a star in the original production.
MOVIES
Broadway.com

Ramin Karimloo, Jane Lynch and Jared Grimes to Join Beanie Feldstein in Funny Girl on Broadway

(Photos courtesy of Polk & Co.) Hey, Mr. Arnstein! Tony and Olivier Award nominee Ramin Karimloo, five-time Emmy winner Jane Lynch and quadruple threat Jared Grimes are set to star in the first-ever Broadway revival of Funny Girl alongside the previously announced Beanie Feldstein, who will lead the musical as Fanny Brice. The production, directed by Michael Mayer, will begin performances on March 26, 2022 and officially open on April 24, 2022 at Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre.
MOVIES
Elle

Beanie Feldstein on the Challenge and Privilege of Becoming Monica Lewinsky

For the first time in 18 months, Beanie Feldstein's back in New York “for good,” and she'd like to state for the record that she's thrilled about it. It's not that filming Impeachment: American Crime Story and donning the blue beret of Monica Lewinsky wasn't one of the most extraordinary things to ever happen to the 28-year-old Booksmart actress. It's that, well, it's nice to be Elizabeth Greer “Beanie” Feldstein today, rather than a much-maligned former White House intern and ’90s icon—no disrespect to her good friend Lewinsky, of course.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Andrew Lloyd Webber, Beanie Feldstein, Sharon D. Clarke and Jerry Zaks Join Variety’s Legit: Return to Broadway Event

Variety‘s annual Broadway event, presented by City National Bank, is set to return on Oct. 12. Titled “Legit! The Return to Broadway,” it will include keynote conversations with legendary director Jerry Zaks, iconic composer and musical theater icon Andrew Lloyd Webber, plus the star of the upcoming “Funny Girl” revival, Beanie Feldstein. Additionally, producers Matt Ross (“Pass Over”), Brian Moreland (“Thoughts of a Colored Man”), and Lia Vollack (“MJ the Musical”) will take part in a “New Generation of Broadway Producers” panel. Sharon D. Clarke (“Caroline, or Change”), Ruben Santiago-Hudson (“Lackawanna Blues”) and Michael Urie (“Chicken & Biscuits”) will participate in...
ENTERTAINMENT
TODAY.com

Beanie Feldstein opens up about grieving her late brother who died at 40

Beanie Feldstein and her brother, Jonah Hill, lost their eldest sibling, Jordan Feldstein, in December 2017 unexpectedly after he suffered a pulmonary embolism. He was 40. Feldstein took the opportunity to open up about the loss she suffered years prior during an interview with the Sunday Times this week. The 28-year-old got choked up during the interview when talking about her grief, explaining, “The only thing that I’d ever want in speaking about (my grief)] is that other people feel less alone.”
CELEBRITIES
talesbuzz.com

OMG! Is Beanie Feldstein Is Giving Lea Michele The MARIAH CAREY ‘I DON’T KNOW HER’ Treatment?!

Beanie Feldstein didn’t mean to rain on Lea Michele’s parade. If you keep up with the Ryan Murphy-verse, you probably all know about this Funny Girl kerfuffle already. In short, Lea has been open for years about how she’s “obsessed” with Barbra Streisand/ Fanny Brice. She loves her, she idolizes her, she’s worked with her… but she won’t be stepping into her shoes.
CELEBRITIES
GeekTyrant

ANIMANIACS Season 2 Gets a Funny THUNDERCATS Inspired First Look Clip

Animaniacs is coming back for a second season and Hulu has released a first looks clip that I think a lot of you are going to get a kick out of. The clip is inspired by the opening sequence of the classic ‘80s cartoon series Thundercats. It features a muscular Yakko, a hotdog Nunchuk-wielding Wakko, and a flower-whipping Dot in action as a parody song titled “80s Cats”plays.
TV SERIES
MovieMaker

How Beanie Feldstein Made Herself Cry In ‘Grueling’ Impeachment Scenes — Without Any Tear-Inducers

Beanie Feldstein spends most of Tuesday night’s episode of Impeachment: American Crime Story crying, and for good reason — it’s all about the fateful day that her character Monica Lewinsky got ambushed by the FBI and threatened with jail time if she didn’t cooperate with their investigation into President Bill Clinton, with whom she was having an affair.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Beanie Feldstein Only Understood Love Songs After Meeting Bonnie Roberts

Beanie Feldstein in movies like Booksmart, Lady Bird, and Neighbors 2. Now, the 28-year-old is putting a pause on her blockbuster career and heading to the big stage. In 2022, she’ll take the lead as Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl. While this isn’t her first time performing on Broadway (she held a small role in Hello, Dolly! in 2017), it will be her first time in a starring role.
CELEBRITIES
Cinema Blend

5 Marvel Characters Beanie Feldstein Would Be Perfect To Play

At 28 years old, Beanie Feldstein has already led one of the most exciting and promising careers of her generation in Hollywood (from her supporting role in the acclaimed sleeper hit Lady Bird, to her dramatic turn in the Impeachment: American Crime Story cast as Monica Lewinsky) and all while staying relatively quiet about being Jonah Hill’s younger sister. In fact, at this point, I would say that she has a pretty good shot at beating her Academy Award-nominated brother to the punch of starring in any superhero movies - unless you count the time he voiced Green Lantern in The LEGO Batman Movie.
MOVIES
The Independent

Actors of Indian descent proud to lead Broadway's 'Aladdin'

As kids growing up in different states, Shoba Narayan and Michael Maliakel shared a love of one favorite film — “Aladdin ” Both are of Indian descent, and in the animated movie, they saw people who looked like them. That shared love has gone full-circle this month as Narayan and Maliakel lead the Broadway company of the musical “Aladdin” out of the pandemic, playing Princess Jasmine and the hero from the title, respectively.“Growing up, there was such little South Asian and Middle Eastern representation in the American media, and Princess Jasmine was really all I had. She was a...
MOVIES
Nintendo Life

Random: Chris Pratt Shares A Funny "First Look" At The Super Mario Movie

Chris Pratt - also known as Marvel's Star-Lord and the guy from the Jurrasic World series - was last month revealed as the voice of Mario for the 'Super Mario' animated movie, airing in cinemas next December. In a message to fans via Instagram at the time, Pratt shared a...
MOVIES
showbizjunkies.com

First Look: ‘Scream’ Debuts a New Trailer, Poster and Film Photos

The official trailer for Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group’s revival of the Scream film franchise begins with a callback to the original film’s opening scene in which Drew Barrymore fell victim to the Ghostface killer. Dewey Riley rings up Sidney Prescott – played by returning Scream franchise stars David Arquette and Neve Campbell – and informs her the killings have begun again.
MOVIES
Primetimer

Beanie Feldstein on her performance in this week's Impeachment: American Crime Story episode: "I don’t know if I’ll ever get over it, honestly"

“It was the most tremendous undertaking," she tells The New York Times of re-creating Monica Lewinsky being ambushed by FBI agents who grilled her in a hotel room, leaving her in tears and hysterics. Feldstein says she decided that her performance would rest less on physical or vocal impersonation than on something more ephemeral. “My goal was to just be emotionally true to what she was feeling at every moment,” she says, adding: “This episode pushed me emotionally in ways I never could have ever anticipated or understood. It was the most grueling, painful acting experience I’ve ever had.” In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Feldstein says it took 23 days to film this week's episode. "To say the least, yes. It was a 23-day shoot, which for a television episode is, I think, unheard of," she says. "I’m not too experienced in TV, but from what I heard from everyone it was sort of unique in that respect. I think it was because we had to get it right — no moment could be rushed, and thank God we were helmed by Ryan (Murphy) himself directing it, which was a huge honor for me. He directed the first episode of the series as well, but it’s an honor for me to work so closely with him on this episode. Of anything I’ve ever done in my working life, it’s the thing I’m singularly most proud of and nervous for." Why did shooting take so long? "We didn’t shoot every single day; our schedule with COVID was all over the place," she says. "It wasn’t contained. But also she’s in a room with anywhere from six to 10 men at any given moment, so it’s not just a two-person scene or a person alone in a room, which is much faster to shoot. It’s a great number of people and almost like a play, we had to all move as one and move together throughout the scenes."
CELEBRITIES

