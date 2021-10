CHICAGO (CBS) — Game 4 of the American League Division Series between the White Sox and Astros has been postponed until Tuesday, as storms are expected across the Chicago area most of Monday afternoon and evening. The game had been scheduled for 2:37 p.m. Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field, but will now start at 1:07 p.m. Tuesday instead. Carlos Rodon, who was scheduled to start for the White Sox on Monday, will start Tuesday’s game. All tickets and parking passes for Monday’s game will automatically transfer to Tuesday. Today’s Game 4 of the American League Division Series between the #WhiteSox and Houston Astros has been...

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO