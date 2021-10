Mixon is nursing a low-grade ankle sprain and is considered week-to-week, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The Bengals' coaching staff hasn't yet ruled Mixon out for Week 5, but at this point it looks like the workhorse running back will be forced to spend some time on the sideline. Coach Zac Taylor said after Thursday's win over the Jaguars he believed Mixon's injury to be minor, so if the team estimates he could return after only missing one or two games, a stint on IR might be avoided. Samaje Perine appears destined for a larger role while Mixon gets healthy, as does rookie fifth-round pick Chris Evans. Perine could be the primary recipient of carries, while Evans handles more passing-down reps.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO