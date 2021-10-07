CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

Are you looking for a new real estate photography studio in the Hudson Valley?

By Hudson Valley Style Magazine
hudsonvalleystylemagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you looking for a new real estate photography studio in the Hudson Valley? Consider Duncan Avenue Std. We are the best Hudson Valley-based real estate photography studio. Our team of world-class photographers, videographers, and drone pilots will capture your home in its best light. You can trust us to deliver high-quality images that make your listings stand out from the rest. We also offer dusk photography services so you can show off those gorgeous sunsets!

hudsonvalleystylemagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley Welcomes Brand New Sports Complex

It's exciting when something new appears in the area. From restaurants, businesses and shops, there's always room for more growth in the ever growing, Hudson Valley. When was the last time that you went somewhere brand new? I love exploring the most talked about trails, eateries and locally owned businesses. It's important for us more than ever, to show our support to Hudson Valley companies when we can. There's always something for the entire family and different friend groups throughout our area.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson Valley#Manhattan#Catskills#Duncan Avenue Studios#Downstate New York
chronogram.com

Art Attack: 7 New Galleries in the Hudson Valley

Turns out, although the pandemic was terrible for just about everyone and everything, it catalyzed a mini-renaissance in the Hudson Valley art scene. In the past 18 months, a dozen new art galleries have opened up. This has helped the wave of urban expats moving here who want to furnish their new homes with work from the region's talented artists. It's also been a boon for local art patrons and art-loving visitors. Galleries are thriving! Here are a handful of recent additions to the art scene not to be missed.
HUDSON, NY
towntopics.com

Award-Winning Real Estate Agent Donna M. Murray Looks Forward to New Association with Compass RE

HOME SWEET HOME: “The real estate agent guides you through the process. We are the experts in the field. A good real estate agent can add more money for the seller, and also assist the buyer in spending less. This is my career, and I take it very seriously. And seeing the uniqueness of so many of the homes, even after all these years, is what makes it so much fun.” Donna M. Murray, founding agent with Compass Princeton RE, the independent real estate company recently opened in Princeton at 47 Hulfish Street, is enthusiastic about her chosen field.
REAL ESTATE
WLFI.com

How's the local real estate market looking?

WLFI Viewing Area—COVID slowed a lot of things down but the real estate market wasn't one of them. "It was a totally unpredictable year in 2020, we got off to a really strong start," said Real Estate expert and broker Charlie Shook. A strong start indeed. Real Estate Broker and...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
bizjournals

Real Estate Recap: Investors buy Leon Valley apartments

Welcome to Real Estate Recap, where we look back on notable recent transactions and industry news of the week. Have deals to share? Email them to mparton@bizjournals.com. Prospera Housing and Community Services, in partnership with local group Versa Development LLC, plans to build 187 new apartments for seniors and older adults and renovate existing units.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
kpq.com

Wenatchee Valley Real Estate Numbers May Hold Silver Lining for Buyers

Looking to buy a home in the Wenatchee Valley? You may need half a million dollars. According to September data released by Pacific Appraisal Associates, the average sales price for a home in the Wenatchee market grew again last month to $500,000. In fact, average home prices have grown by more than $90,000 over the last year. On average, homes are consistently going for above their listing price.
WENATCHEE, WA
hobokengirl.com

What’s New in Hudson County Real Estate, According to Local Industry Expert Triplemint

Over the past year, the real estate market has exploded, leaving prospective homebuyers scrambling to put down offers on listings before they even hit the market. Luckily, it appears the housing market in Hudson County is slowing down a touch and with the help of local industry expert Triplemint, you can take the goal of real estate investment from a dream to a reality. To keep you in the know, here is the Q3 Quarterly market update from Triplemint, the software-powered brokerage with a team located at 331 Washington Street in Hoboken.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
eastgreenwichnews.com

This Week in EG Real Estate: 5 New Listings

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday Morning, 10/1/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 5 new listings, 9 sold properties and 9 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
thelostogle.com

Are Intergalactic Aliens Looking at Investing in Oklahoma Real Estate???

If you were out and about Monday morning around 2:00 AM, you were probably engaged in too much sin to notice the bright and brilliant ball of fire soaring through the sky and filling the atmosphere is blues and greens. While the American Meteor Society reported that October is a busy month for meteors, I’m not so sure the cosmic encounter was just a giant rock. Being that I am scarred by the clusterf*ck of random “once in a lifetime” disasters we called 2020, I would not be surprised to discover that the giant fireball was actually an alien landing in Canadian County.
OKLAHOMA STATE
94.3 Lite FM

Looking For a Fall Festival? Here Are 5 this Weekend in the Hudson Valley

We’re smack in the middle of the fall season and the Hudson Valley is celebrating with all kinds of fall festivals and harvest festivals. It’s a very festive time around here, and the residents of the Hudson Valley love a good party. The hard part is finding out where the festivals are and deciding which celebrations to attend. Maybe I can help you with that. Here are some pretty cool fall festivals that happen to be this weekend right here in the Hudson Valley.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Antelope Valley Press

Valley real estate markets on rebound

Despite the hardships faced over the past 18 months during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Antelope Valley’s real estate markets are rebounding, and the outlook is positive. That was one message during Wednesday’s Semi-Annual Forum from the Antelope Valley Economic Development and Growth Enterprise, or AV EDGE. The...
LANCASTER, CA
101.5 WPDH

New Hudson Valley Train Station Getting Cool High-Tech Upgrades

A Hudson Valley train station is getting some high-tech upgrades. Will the same happen for other Metro-North stops in the region?. This week Governor Hochul announced the completion of a major transformation to the Port Jervis railroad station. The upgrades are something that many people would also like to see in Beacon, New Hamburg and Poughkeepsie.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy