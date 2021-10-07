Arizona Basketball: Rawle Alkins and Justin Simon team up in Germany

More former Arizona Basketball players are on the move in Europe, but this time it is for the better as former Wildcat Rawle Alkins is signing with a new team. It has only been two games in the EasyCredit Bundesliga Basketball League, and former Arizona Basketball star Rawle Alkins has been playing for the JobStairs – Giessen 46ers. However, MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg (a team in the same league) is buying out his contract and they will sign him for the rest of the season.