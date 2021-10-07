Lawmakers study proposed HHR tax increase

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – As Kentucky lawmakers consider raising taxes on historic racing machines, officials at Ellis Park say they’re looking to expand into Owensboro.

General Manager Jeff Inman says the track is researching the opportunity. Meanwhile,a bill pre-filed for next year’s general assembly proposes a 1.5% tax increase on all money wagered on historical horse races. A University of Louisville business professor told Eyewitness News the added tax money may not match the percentage increase.

Last year, an amendment to a related bill that would increase taxes by two percentage points was defeated by lawmakers.

