CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

TA relaxed about playoffs: 'Have fun with it'

MLB
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON -- Three letters define the current exciting state of Tim Anderson’s baseball career. Some would guess those letters as M-V-P. But the real answer is F-U-N, a point reinforced by the White Sox shortstop many times over the past three seasons. It’s not always an easy goal to achieve when success for a hitter, as an example, is defined by getting hits in just three out of 10 at-bats, but Anderson seems to have found a happy balance.

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Craig Kimbrel News

The Chicago White Sox acquired reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline anticipating he would help fortify their bullpen for a World Series run. Instead, Kimbrel was a disaster on the South Side. A closer with the Cubs and throughout his big league career, the White Sox tried to use Kimbrel as a setup man.
MLB
FanSided

Jose Altuve’s ridiculous slide proves he’s a gymnast in his spare time (Video)

Jose Altuve had an epic slide into home plate for the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the ALDS. The Houston Astros and the Chicago White Sox are battling in Game 1 of the ALDS at Minute Maid Park, except right now it’s not much of a battle. The game is unraveling quickly for the White Sox, while everything is going right for the Astros. Houston’s second baseman Jose Altuve had an incredible slide into home plate that resulted in him completely avoiding Chicago’s catcher Yasmani Grandal.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Sports Illustrated

The White Sox Embarrassed Themselves Against the Astros

In a scene toward the end of The Wedding Singer (1998), Adam Sandler’s character Robbie is leaving a bar with a few friends. Robbie’s life has been one long cycle of promise and heartbreak. He’s been drinking heavily because he’s hopelessly in love with Julia, who’s engaged to a womanizing Wall ...
MLB
FanSided

Watch White Sox fans erupt after Jose Altuve hit by pitch (Video)

Chicago White Sox fans were ecstatic when Carlos Rodon plunked Jose Altuve on the shoulder in Game 4. The Astros appear destined for the ALCS, but not before Jose Altuve had to wear one on the shoulder. The Houston second baseman has been the victim of inside pitches all season. And when he does end up wearing one on the road, the crowd generally loves it.
MLB
The Big Lead

Astros Fans Beat Up White Sox Fan in the Stands

The Houston Astros hold a commanding 2-0 lead in their American League Division Series matchup with the Chicago White Sox. Their fans don't appear to be handling success well, however. On Thursday night during Game 1 of the series, several Astros fans teamed up to beat up a White Sox fan in the stands.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Hendriks
Person
Lou Brock
Person
Zack Britton
Chicago Tribune

Column: Anyone up for a players referendum on Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa? Here’s how it might work.

Tony La Russa will be back as Chicago White Sox manager if he wants, though he insisted after their playoff exit Tuesday it’s up to management and players to let him know they want him back. Of course, none of them really has a vote. The only one who does is Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf, the one who hired La Russa in the first place. Does anyone really believe Reinsdorf is going to get rid of La ...
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Should We Blame La Russa for White Sox’ Struggles?

No matter what happens in the two games today, three of the four Division Series will see Game 4. The Red Sox’ bats erupted against the Rays’ deep pitching staff to even the series Friday night. Last night, the Braves won Pitchers Duel Part II with the Brewers, shutting out Milwaukee, 3–0, behind ...
MLB
CBS Chicago

MLB Playoffs: White Sox Vs. Astros Game 4 Postponed Until Tuesday Amid Storm Threat

CHICAGO (CBS) — Game 4 of the American League Division Series between the White Sox and Astros has been postponed until Tuesday, as storms are expected across the Chicago area most of Monday afternoon and evening. The game had been scheduled for 2:37 p.m. Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field, but will now start at 1:07 p.m. Tuesday instead. Carlos Rodon, who was scheduled to start for the White Sox on Monday, will start Tuesday’s game. All tickets and parking passes for Monday’s game will automatically transfer to Tuesday. Today’s Game 4 of the American League Division Series between the #WhiteSox and Houston Astros has been...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Ta#The White Sox#Major League Baseball
Sports Illustrated

How Traditional Extra-Innings Rule Impacts the Playoffs

Last night was one of the most absurd nights of Division Series baseball that I can remember. The first game of the night, between the Red Sox and Rays at Fenway, ended after 13 innings in a 6–4 Boston win and a 2–1 series lead. The second game of the night—the first playoff game hosted at ...
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

‘I don’t get a ring for that’: TA unmoved by playoff records

From a personal standpoint, this White Sox playoff run has been record-setting for shortstop Tim Anderson. The White Sox’ 12-6 win against the Astros in Game 3 of the American League Division Series was only the sixth playoff game of Anderson’s career, and he already owns the record for the most hits (16) in any six-game span in MLB postseason history.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB

ChiSox? Astros? Who should Boston root for?

BOSTON -- As the Rays and Red Sox battled for a chance to play in the American League Championship Series, Houston and Chicago faced off halfway across the country looking for the same opportunity. • ALCS Game 1 presented by loanDepot: Friday, TBD on FOX. After getting shut out at...
MLB
WGN News

Tim Anderson continues to shine on big stage for White Sox

CHICAGO — Whether he’s slugging game-ending home runs in an Iowa cornfield or piling up hits in the postseason, Tim Anderson keeps showing a flair for the biggest moments. Anderson singled three times and scored twice in another big playoff performance as the White Sox beat the Houston Astros 12-6 Sunday to avoid a three-game […]
MLB
MLB

Rodón 'gave us everything' in season-ender

CHICAGO -- It was quite a year for left-hander Carlos Rodón, who went from being non-tendered by the White Sox in December to experiencing a breakout season and starting Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Astros on Tuesday. Rodón -- who was bothered by left shoulder...
MLB
CBS Chicago

White Sox Players And Fans Ready For Do Or Die Game 4 Vs. Astros; ‘It’s Going To Be Electric’

CHICAGO (CBS) — After bouncing back from a 2-0 deficit in the American League Division Series for a big win in Game 3 on Sunday, can the White Sox beat the Astros again on Tuesday, and force a winner-take-all Game 5? CBS 2 sports director Marshall Harris reports the pressure is still on the White Sox to avoid playoff elimination. Game 4 was postponed on Monday due to storms, but the White Sox will now get the chance to force a deciding Game 5 in Houston if they win Game 4 on Tuesday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field. To do that, they’ll have...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy