CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

‘Unbelievable’: Carmine’s hostess denies using racial slur during vax mandate attack

By Jesse O’Neill
New York Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Upper West Side restaurant hostess who was attacked by several tourists as she enforced the city’s vaccination mandate denied using a racial slur during the incident — and called the allegation that she did “unbelievable.”. Three Texas women face up to a year behind bars after they were caught...

nypost.com

Comments / 14

Alex Drake
5d ago

I believe the waitress and not the animals that attacked her, but thats not even the issue here. Even if she had used the " N" word, they CANNOT assault her. If that were the case, can whites assault the BLM vermin everytime they call us " crackers" and " whitey" ?

Reply
9
Rules of Engagement
5d ago

hahaha She better start believing it. Black people will manufacture Racism like there's no tomorrow. And they're very good at it too 🤣.

Reply
6
Sand Rio
4d ago

people have lost their dam minds. I hope they get a stiff sentence. Peopke need to verify the facts of the event before running around protesting based on uncollabared statements. Save the protesting for real issues.

Reply
2
Related
Daily Beast

Disturbing Bystander Video Shows Cops Stand By as Dog Mauls Black Man

A Missouri police department has had to explain their actions after cell phone footage showed three cops seemingly allowing their police dog to bite a Black man while he was under arrest. Police claim that the man, who was suspected of breaking into a business, wouldn’t comply, but the bystander’s...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
New York Post

Man pistol-whips woman during heated NYC fight

A man pistol-whipped a woman in the Bronx on Thursday, causing the gun to fire during the attack and a bullet strike a nearby car, police said. The duo were involved in a verbal dispute before the fight turned physical near Reservoir Place and Reservoir Oval Walk in Norwood just before noon, cops said.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hostess#Vax#Racial Slur#Food Drink#Covid#Korean#Manhattan Criminal Court
New York Post

Boston man arrested for racist Facebook messages sent to interracial couple

A Boston man has been arrested and faces federal charges after he allegedly sent horribly racist, threatening Facebook messages to an interracial couple, law enforcement officials announced on Wednesday. Stephen M. DeBerardinis, 45, of Boston and Dedham was arrested for threatening the couple after they posted a photo announcing their...
SOCIETY
TheDailyBeast

Black Trans Woman Kier Laprice Solomon Shot and Killed at Fort Worth Apartment Complex

A Black transgender woman was shot and killed at a Fort Worth apartment complex Thursday night. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the 21-year-old victim as Kier Laprice Solomon late Friday. Solomon, who also went by Kier Lapri Kartier on social media, was found unresponsive in a car with a gunshot wound and transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police do not believe she lived in the complex. Authorities have not named a suspect in the killing. One of Solomon’s close friends, who goes by Madii Reloaded, shared a remembrance on the Facebook page of the Nu Trans Movement, a transgender rights activist organization: “She was transitioning and very well almost done. I remember her trips to Houston and her nervousness with it all. God this hurts. So very bad. She would have anxiety before every appointment and would constantly ruin her nails by tapping them or biting them. I remember the good times when she was so excited to get good news on her levels or when she was able to finally pull a shirt over after her last procedure.”
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks

Comments / 0

Community Policy