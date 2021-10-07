CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marquette, MI

Man feeds body, spirit by volunteering with Feeding America in UP

By Ben Raymond
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FxZHL_0cJXzOzi00

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Volunteers along with Feeding America West Michigan loaded dozens of cars full of fresh foods during a mobile food pantry in Marquette on Wednesday.

One of those volunteers was Gerry Evans. He said he also goes by “The Deacon,” simply because he’s an ordained Deacon from New York City.

“I’m out here today because part of my ministry, the Deacon ministry is to help serve and share God’s love through volunteering and serving. We go to soup kitchens and things helping people wherever we can,” Evans said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=468ns5_0cJXzOzi00

Evans has been in the Upper Peninsula since Thanksgiving 2020. Before that, he spent years traveling around the country, helping where help was needed.

“I was in Houston, Texas for three years before I came here. I went there right after (Hurricane) Harvey. I did a lot of missionary work down there. I stayed there for like three years, then I was in New Orleans for two months after Hurricane Delta hit Lake Charles. I was doing some work there with the Red Cross, too. Then a pastor friend I was down there with told me about the Room at the Inn shelter. So, I came up here to help them out,” Evans said.

Donate to Feeding America

Evans said COVID-19 brought on both a hunger for the food and also the spirit.

“Being that there is a genuine need, especially with COVID and a lot of things going on. It’s not just the physical and the spiritual. And if you talk to people and just listen, you’ll get an understanding of what their needs are. Then you’re able to just be yourself,” Evans said. “Sometimes, all we need is someone to listen to us, someone to give us hope. There is a better day, tomorrow will be better.”

To find a mobile food pantry near you or to learn more about Feeding America West Michigan, visit its website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Marquette, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Society
City
Marquette, MI
Marquette, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

966
Followers
417
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy