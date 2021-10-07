CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melinda Gates forms nonfiction book imprint, Moment of Lift

By Associated Press
 7 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Melinda French Gates, already one of the world’s most prominent philanthropists, will now take on the job of publisher.

Gates has formed a nonfiction imprint with Flatiron Books, a division of Macmillan. The imprint, announced Tuesday by Macmillan, is called Moment of Lift Books and will launch with three releases about women and girls, starting in 2023.

Groff, Doerr are among National Book Award finalists

“While we’ve made tremendous progress towards gender equality in recent decades, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disproportionately affect women’s lives and livelihoods,” Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and founder of Pivotal Ventures, said in a statement.

“As the world works to advance an equitable recovery, Moment of Lift Books will publish visionaries who are helping ensure women’s voices and perspectives are not left behind. I hope their stories will inspire readers to join in the global fight for equality.”

Planned releases include a book on refugee women by Jina Krause-Vilmar, president and CEO of Upwardly Global, and “Radical Inclusion,” a book about allowing pregnant women to attend school in Sierra Leone, by the country’s minister of basic and senior secondary education, David Moinina Sengeh.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

