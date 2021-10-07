ACTIVITY RESERVATIONS

Registration is required for this activity. Ready to explore new mountains beyond the NH48 and work toward completing the NE67? Join us for a weekend adventure to Maine as we attempt to summit seven 4ks in the Rangeley/Eustis area on the New England 67 list. We will stay 3 nights at a conveniently located hotel in Stratton (a village in Eustis). Planned hikes over the 3 days include: Bigelows (Avery and West) ~12 miles/3500 ft elev. gain; Abraham/Spaulding/Sugarloaf traverse ~13 miles/4500 ft elev. gain; and Saddleback/Horn ~6.8 miles/2600 ft elev gain. Once registered and accepted on the trip, a detailed itinerary will be shared. The itinerary is subject to change based on weather at the discretion of the hike leaders. Trip will run rain or shine. The pace of these hikes will be moderate and will be set by the slowest hiker. We will start and finish as a group. Recent hiking experience on terrain similar to this hike is a prerequisite and the endurance to hike three consecutive days covering a total of ~ 32 miles and ~10600 feet of elevation gain. The ideal participant will be actively hiking during the 3 months prior to this trip to include back-to-back days with similar mileage and elevation gain. The motel will provide a continental breakfast each morning, and one group dinner will be arranged by the leaders for Saturday night. Participants are responsible for transportation to Stratton, as well as, their own lunches, trail snacks, and dinner on Friday and Sunday nights. There are several restaurants in the area for dinner, and if you prefer to cook your own meal, a full kitchen at the motel is available for guests. Registration Procedure: Registration is required. To request registration, click on Register Now, and enter the required information. Once the request for registration is received, a hike leader will be in touch with regards to next steps. Only hikers whose registration is updated to confirmed may participate in the hike.

MAINE STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO