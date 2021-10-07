ACTIVITY RESERVATIONS

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This extended weekend is designed for active, fit participants interested in summiting some 4000+ foot peaks. Participants may be after the 48 peaks or just interested in some moderately challenging hiking in the White Mountains with a group. The program will commence Friday evening with dinner, followed by a welcome session where you will meet and greet other group members and guides, and learn about the hikes being offered that weekend. Our professional guides will cover what to expect during the hike including terrain, trail conditions and weather, hiking safety, a recommended gear list, leave no trace, and more. Additionally, during the hike, guides will point out interesting flora/fauna along the way. The group will attempt to hike at least one 4000 footer on Saturday and Sunday. Depart Monday after a good night sleep and a hearty breakfast. Actual hiking destinations may vary based on weather and trail conditions.

outdoors.org

Backpack: Biscuit Brook to the Lost Clove in the Central Catskills

Registration is required for this activity. The Pine Hill W. Branch Trail (aka: Biscuit Brook Pine Hill Trail) "offers some of the best backpacking in the Catskills" (Bruce Wadsworth, author of ADK's Catskill guide). The forest & views are beautiful. The forest contains virgin timber. The Fall foliage will make the forest & views even more spectacular. We'll be hiking from S to N, taking advantage of the more gentle upgrades to summits, followed by steeper downgrades. This Columbus Day Weekend 3 day/2 night backpack totals 18 miles, with 6 to 7 miles/day. Beginners with considerable day hiking experience and in good shape are welcome. They'll need to have the necessary gear. A link for an AMC gear list is below. A water filter or water purification tablets are required gear - no optional as the list indicates. Since a car shuttle is necessary, face masks must be worn while in the car(s).
outdoors.org

Sandwich Dome Foliage Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a fun hike to commemorate The New Hampshire Chapter's 100th Anniversary on the oldest trail network in the US, on a trail that has been actively hiked since prior to the chapter's inception. After the hike, participants are encouraged to check out downtown Waterville Valley, where the annual Fall Foliage Festival will be underway with food and entertainment. This peak is on both the New England 100 Highest and 52 with a View lists. It overlooks Waterville Valley, the town many call the "Fall Foliage Capital of the World" - whose colors should be on full display at this time. The hike is about 9 miles and features great views from the summits of Noon and Jennings Peaks, as well as Sandwich Dome itself. The varied terrain includes a few steep climbs, some technical terrain and at least one water crossing. Participants will be screened via phone call for adequate experience, fitness and gear. At minimum, all participants should have recent experience with hikes exceeding 8 miles and 1000' feet of gain. Additionally, due to ever-changing guidelines regarding Covid-19, participants may be asked to follow social distancing and/or mask protocols at points during the hike. If you are interested, please contact the leader directly.
outdoors.org

Hike the Tripyramid Slides in October

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for an early Fall hike up and over the Tripyramids via the north and south slides. Weather permitting, we will hike up the north slide to the summit of North Tripyramid (4,180 ft). Having hiked over to Middle Tripyramid (4,140 ft'), we will take the south slide down from South Tripyramid (4,100 ft). This 11.0-mile/3,000 ft elevation gain hike is challenging and participants should be comfortable with tackling the steep ascent and descent on the slides at a moderate pace. If wet and icy conditions are in the forecast, the hike will proceed via the Pine Bend Brook trail from the Kancamagus Highway. All leaders and participants must bring a mask on the hike for emergency purposes but are not required to wear it while hiking. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out."
#Amc
outdoors.org

Mt Adams/Mt Madison

Registration is required for this activity. Join us this fall with a strenuous hike to the spectacular views from the summit of the 2 most northern Presidentials, Mt. Madison (5366ft) and Mt. Adams (5799ft). We will hike at a moderate pace, ascend 5000ft and cover about 10 miles round trip. Pretzel, the hiking dog, may be joining us. This is a challenging hike and will include many very steep sections and scrambles. This hike can be combined with the Sunday trip to the Hancocks. Participants will have recent comparable hiking experience. Please update your REGI profile and see the event question therein. All leaders and participants must bring a mask on the hike for emergency purposes but are not required to wear it while hiking. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out. 44.329285789868806, -71.27802500025061.
Hike The Hancocks

Hike The Hancocks

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a Fall hike to North & South Hancock, two of the 48 NH 4,000' peaks We will hike through lovely woodland before joining the Hancock Loop trail. A steep and rocky ascent to North Hancock (4,420') is followed by a ridge walk to the South Peak (4,319') with another steep section of as we descend. Both summits are wooded but, weather permitting, we should have views over Mt Osceola and the Sandwich range. This is a moderately paced 9.8 mile trip with 2,700' cumulative elevation gain. Pretzel, the hiking dog, may be joining us. This hike can be combined with the Sunday trip to Mt Madison and Mt Adams. Participants will have recent comparable hiking experience. Please update your REGI profile and see the event question therein. All leaders and participants must bring a mask on the hike for emergency purposes but are not required to wear it while hiking. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
LINCOLN, NH
outdoors.org

Mounts Morgan and Percival

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a day hike on one of the most scenic hikes in New Hampshire's lakes region. Both peaks afford great views. The distance is 5.2 miles with 1575 ft of elevation gain and is rated moderately strenuous, so participants should have prior hiking experience and a good fitness level. Our pace will be Moderate. In case of emergency we ask that all participants bring a mask. Following the rescinding of restrictions by MA and NH, we note that masks are advised for unvaccinated individuals whenever 6' distancing with others cannot be maintained. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
Hike Maple Swamp

Hike Maple Swamp

Registration is required for this activity. This hike requires pre-registration, please contact leader for assistance. This is a very hilly hike over uneven glacial terrain. Sturdy footwear preferably hiking boots and fluid for hydration required, hiking poles strongly recommended. Be prepared for ticks and poison ivy. Cost. Free.
SANDWICH, MA
outdoors.org

Canoe&Kayak, Adirondack Rivers, QW, Fall Foliage Car Camping

Registration is required for this activity. Join an exploration of NW & NE Adirondack waterways by canoe and kayak to view scenic fall foliage! This trip probes remote northern brooks, rivers, and flows in the upper section of the park. We'll discover some new favorites--as well as revisit some popular routes-- with views of Azure, Owl's Head, Jennings, Rice and other mountains. We're near Blue Mt. Road's trailhead to a mile hike up Mt. Azure for exquisite views, too, if a group requests it. We'll opt for brooks and rivers where sedge meadows open out, where conifers and hardwood forests mix, yielding striking contrasts of multi-colors and deep, rich greens. River leaders will confer on final choices (along with participant input) to present two options for two split groups each day, some end-to-end trips, others round trips (to avoid portages, maximize daylight hours, and minimize shuttling!) Expect at least a a quarter to a 1/2 mile carry to some put-ins, even if portages can be eliminated through out-&-back options. Options include: Salmon River, Two Bridges Brook, Onion River/Quebec Brook/Madawaska Flow, Middle Branch of the St. Regis & Santa Clara Flow Stay at Meacham Lake campground. For COVID safety, we've pre booked sites to spread us out, and trip is limited to 16. A designated campfire site will be enjoyed nightly, but prepare your meals individually.
outdoors.org

Working on the NE67 (New England 67) - Maine Hiking Weekend

Registration is required for this activity. Ready to explore new mountains beyond the NH48 and work toward completing the NE67? Join us for a weekend adventure to Maine as we attempt to summit seven 4ks in the Rangeley/Eustis area on the New England 67 list. We will stay 3 nights at a conveniently located hotel in Stratton (a village in Eustis). Planned hikes over the 3 days include: Bigelows (Avery and West) ~12 miles/3500 ft elev. gain; Abraham/Spaulding/Sugarloaf traverse ~13 miles/4500 ft elev. gain; and Saddleback/Horn ~6.8 miles/2600 ft elev gain. Once registered and accepted on the trip, a detailed itinerary will be shared. The itinerary is subject to change based on weather at the discretion of the hike leaders. Trip will run rain or shine. The pace of these hikes will be moderate and will be set by the slowest hiker. We will start and finish as a group. Recent hiking experience on terrain similar to this hike is a prerequisite and the endurance to hike three consecutive days covering a total of ~ 32 miles and ~10600 feet of elevation gain. The ideal participant will be actively hiking during the 3 months prior to this trip to include back-to-back days with similar mileage and elevation gain. The motel will provide a continental breakfast each morning, and one group dinner will be arranged by the leaders for Saturday night. Participants are responsible for transportation to Stratton, as well as, their own lunches, trail snacks, and dinner on Friday and Sunday nights. There are several restaurants in the area for dinner, and if you prefer to cook your own meal, a full kitchen at the motel is available for guests. Registration Procedure: Registration is required. To request registration, click on Register Now, and enter the required information. Once the request for registration is received, a hike leader will be in touch with regards to next steps. Only hikers whose registration is updated to confirmed may participate in the hike.
outdoors.org

Gunks Rock Climbing Narragansett Chapter

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a weekend at the Shawangunks ("the Gunks"), in New Paltz, NY. Trip size may be limited due to available trad leader participation and leader:second ratios. Climbers must be capable of climbing routes rated 5.6 or better and have demonstrated proficiency in multi-pitch climbing. Inexpensive lodging ($80.00 Fri. and Sat. nights) is available for participants who desire it or you're welcome to find your own lodging. All meals on your own except for Friday light snacks, some breakfast items and our traditional Saturday night cost shared (for an additional $20.00) gathering or eat out at a local restaurant. The following gear is required for all trips: helmet, harness, shoes (climbing and for the approach/descent), belay/rappel device, personal anchor system, cleaning (nut) tool, two prusiks, three locking carabiners, headlamp, and a rope. If you are a new second and don't have all the gear (e.g. rope) contact the trip leaders. Trip size may be limited due to available trad leader participation and leader:second ratios.Your level of participation as a lead climber or second is subject to the determination by the trip leader of your possession of the requisite skills and experience. All trad leaders must be on the AMC Narragansett Chapter Approved Trad Leader List to attend an event. Trad leaders wishing to be added to the list should see the AMC's Essential Eligibility Criteria For Rock Climbing https://drive.google.com/open?id=17c9ejfXQLgeR9uYmNwLgqY2jdsnGPwCp and should contact the trip leader or a committee co-chairperson. All participants (including seconds) must meet these eligibility requirements. The trip is held rain or shine unless cancelled by the trip leader. Participants must be a minimum of 18-years old or accompanied by a parent/guardian if between the ages of 15-17 years old. Registration will open one month prior to the scheduled trip date. Earlier registration will not be permitted. Trip participation is based upon the number of available trad leaders and ability of the trip leader to match them with a second.
