Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy knows the question has to be asked, but he is still not going to answer it. Justin Fields did not know he was going to start at quarterback on Sunday until Saturday night. So even though the Bears’ prized first-round pick bounced back in a big way and led Chicago to an important 24-14 win over Detroit, Nagy would not detail whether Fields would be the starter next Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders or if they would go back to veteran Andy Dalton. Nagy has repeatedly said that Dalton is Chicago’s starter when he’s healthy.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO