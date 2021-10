For anyone who isn’t able to head down to Orlando for the 50th anniversary celebrations at Walt Disney World, shopDisney has a way to bring the celebration home to you. This Limited Release gift box is packed full of pins, buttons, paper reproductions, Minnie ears, and even a snow globe, all to celebrate the last 50 years of Walt Disney World. And with a price tag of $500, it is definitely for those die-hard fans who have to have a full collection of everything Disney. Take a look at the full details and photos below, courtesy of shopDisney.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO