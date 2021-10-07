CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

ACTIVITY RESERVATIONS

outdoors.org
 7 days ago

Join us for a weekend of relaxation while we reflect on the changing of the seasons. Prepare to be fascinated by fall foliage and walk in wonderment through the beauty of the Kittatinny. We will have at least two hikes of varying lengths and difficulty levels, each day. All hikes include rocky sections.

reservations.outdoors.org

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Chick-fil-A Customers Are Outraged That the Fast-Food Chain Is Doing This

From its signature "my pleasure" mantra to helping push a customer's car to the gas station, Chick-fil-A and its employees have a reputation for going above and beyond for customers. In fact, this fast food chain was recently voted best in customer satisfaction for the third year in a row in a 2021 Newsweek survey. But despite its success with fast food consumers over the years, Chick-fil-A has recently come under fire for a decision that has upset even its most loyal devotees. Read on find out what has Chick-fil-A customers so riled up that they've filed a lawsuit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

This Popular Grocery Giant Is On a Downward Spiral and Losing Customers

Days may be numbered for a grocery delivery service that captured the hearts of millions of shoppers with the idea of eliminating food waste. According to Business Insider, Imperfect Foods is showing signs of a breakdown. After a round of mass layoffs this year, as well as several changes in leadership which precipitated a shift in the company ethos, several recently departed employees told the publication that the company seems to have lost its way.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
outdoors.org

Backpack: Biscuit Brook to the Lost Clove in the Central Catskills

Registration is required for this activity. The Pine Hill W. Branch Trail (aka: Biscuit Brook Pine Hill Trail) "offers some of the best backpacking in the Catskills" (Bruce Wadsworth, author of ADK's Catskill guide). The forest & views are beautiful. The forest contains virgin timber. The Fall foliage will make the forest & views even more spectacular. We'll be hiking from S to N, taking advantage of the more gentle upgrades to summits, followed by steeper downgrades. This Columbus Day Weekend 3 day/2 night backpack totals 18 miles, with 6 to 7 miles/day. Beginners with considerable day hiking experience and in good shape are welcome. They'll need to have the necessary gear. A link for an AMC gear list is below. A water filter or water purification tablets are required gear - no optional as the list indicates. Since a car shuttle is necessary, face masks must be worn while in the car(s).
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kittatinny#Amc
outdoors.org

Canoe&Kayak, Adirondack Rivers, QW, Fall Foliage Car Camping

Registration is required for this activity. Join an exploration of NW & NE Adirondack waterways by canoe and kayak to view scenic fall foliage! This trip probes remote northern brooks, rivers, and flows in the upper section of the park. We'll discover some new favorites--as well as revisit some popular routes-- with views of Azure, Owl's Head, Jennings, Rice and other mountains. We're near Blue Mt. Road's trailhead to a mile hike up Mt. Azure for exquisite views, too, if a group requests it. We'll opt for brooks and rivers where sedge meadows open out, where conifers and hardwood forests mix, yielding striking contrasts of multi-colors and deep, rich greens. River leaders will confer on final choices (along with participant input) to present two options for two split groups each day, some end-to-end trips, others round trips (to avoid portages, maximize daylight hours, and minimize shuttling!) Expect at least a a quarter to a 1/2 mile carry to some put-ins, even if portages can be eliminated through out-&-back options. Options include: Salmon River, Two Bridges Brook, Onion River/Quebec Brook/Madawaska Flow, Middle Branch of the St. Regis & Santa Clara Flow Stay at Meacham Lake campground. For COVID safety, we've pre booked sites to spread us out, and trip is limited to 16. A designated campfire site will be enjoyed nightly, but prepare your meals individually.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Hiking Yosemite: John Muir's Transcendent Sierras (#2169)

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader(s). Yosemite National Park (est. 1890) preserves some of the most beautiful landscape in the world, and provides unparalleled opportunities for enjoyment of the outdoors. It is located in the Sierra Nevada mountain range (the Sierras) in eastern California. The beauty and majesty of the park's scenery has inspired many, including John Muir and Ansel Adams. Muir's, love for the area led him to campaign for the park's creation. "It is by far the grandest of all the special temples of Nature I was ever permitted to enter," he wrote of the Yosemite Valley in 1868. It is indeed! Using day hikes, our trip will explore some of the best-known wonders in the area. Highlights include Yosemite Valley; Half Dome, El Capitan, and Sentinel Dome; numerous falls, including Yosemite (North America's highest), Nevada, and Vernal Falls; Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias, including the California Tunnel Tree and other notable giants; Clouds Rest; and Cathedral Peak and Cathedral Lakes. We will travel in October, when there are fewer people and cooler weather, and plan to stay in the Valley, within easy reach of many of the trailheads. This trip is rated 4/5 (moderate/vigorous) overall, and includes seven day hikes. The terrain may be rugged and steep in places, and there may be sections on narrow trails with exposure (steep drop-offs). We will hike at a moderate pace, permitting time for photos and rest breaks. You will carry daypacks containing all your clothes, gear, food, and drink for the hike, but not weighing more than ~15 pounds. Applicants must be experienced hikers who hike regularly, are in excellent physical shape, have done multi-day hiking trips, and are capable of vigorous hiking for several days in a row. We will be hiking at a range of elevations, from 4,000 to 10,000 feet, so you may expect to encounter a variety of weather. Temperatures should be moderate, with average highs of ~60-70°F, with no extremes, although wind chill can be significant. October is relatively dry, , but weather in the mountains can be very fickle and storms, including snow, may occur. Lodging will be at the Yosemite Valley Lodge (pending reservations; or 3-star hotel equivalent) in the heart of the wondrous Yosemite Valley, in double-occupancy (two-bed) rooms with shower or bath. We will use rental vehicles for transportation from and to the airport, and to and from some trailheads. Participants may be drivers if they pass a driving record check. Park shuttles will be used for some hikes. The group will meet at San Francisco International Airport on the first day, and drive (3-4 hours) to our lodging.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Mount Moriah and Shelburne Moriah - A 4K and a 52 With A View

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a beautiful and challenging out and back hike to 4049-ft Mt Moriah (1 of the 48 4Ks) and to 3735-ft Shelburne Moriah Mountain (1 of the 52 WAVs). We plan to hike 14 miles with 3,923 ft of elevation gain at a moderate pace . We will hike through mossy forest, rock-hop water crossings, rock scramble, climb some steeps, ascend stone staircases, and meander over ledges along the ridge. We should be rewarded with sweeping views of the Northern Presidentials, including Mt. Washington, from the expansive, ledgy alpine summits. If this sounds like fun, come join us! Leaders and participants must bring masks on the trip for emergency purposes. Full gear list: https://hb.amcboston.org/images/docs/Gear_lists/Spring_Dayhike_gear_list.pdf Headlamps with extra batteries are required for this trip. Poles are useful. We will not require the use of face masks on this trip, following the rescinding of restrictions by MA and NH, but everyone should bring a mask in case social distancing isn't possible or someone on the trip exhibits symptoms. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
outdoors.org

Sandwich Dome Foliage Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a fun hike to commemorate The New Hampshire Chapter's 100th Anniversary on the oldest trail network in the US, on a trail that has been actively hiked since prior to the chapter's inception. After the hike, participants are encouraged to check out downtown Waterville Valley, where the annual Fall Foliage Festival will be underway with food and entertainment. This peak is on both the New England 100 Highest and 52 with a View lists. It overlooks Waterville Valley, the town many call the "Fall Foliage Capital of the World" - whose colors should be on full display at this time. The hike is about 9 miles and features great views from the summits of Noon and Jennings Peaks, as well as Sandwich Dome itself. The varied terrain includes a few steep climbs, some technical terrain and at least one water crossing. Participants will be screened via phone call for adequate experience, fitness and gear. At minimum, all participants should have recent experience with hikes exceeding 8 miles and 1000' feet of gain. Additionally, due to ever-changing guidelines regarding Covid-19, participants may be asked to follow social distancing and/or mask protocols at points during the hike. If you are interested, please contact the leader directly.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Working on the NE67 (New England 67) - Maine Hiking Weekend

Registration is required for this activity. Ready to explore new mountains beyond the NH48 and work toward completing the NE67? Join us for a weekend adventure to Maine as we attempt to summit seven 4ks in the Rangeley/Eustis area on the New England 67 list. We will stay 3 nights at a conveniently located hotel in Stratton (a village in Eustis). Planned hikes over the 3 days include: Bigelows (Avery and West) ~12 miles/3500 ft elev. gain; Abraham/Spaulding/Sugarloaf traverse ~13 miles/4500 ft elev. gain; and Saddleback/Horn ~6.8 miles/2600 ft elev gain. Once registered and accepted on the trip, a detailed itinerary will be shared. The itinerary is subject to change based on weather at the discretion of the hike leaders. Trip will run rain or shine. The pace of these hikes will be moderate and will be set by the slowest hiker. We will start and finish as a group. Recent hiking experience on terrain similar to this hike is a prerequisite and the endurance to hike three consecutive days covering a total of ~ 32 miles and ~10600 feet of elevation gain. The ideal participant will be actively hiking during the 3 months prior to this trip to include back-to-back days with similar mileage and elevation gain. The motel will provide a continental breakfast each morning, and one group dinner will be arranged by the leaders for Saturday night. Participants are responsible for transportation to Stratton, as well as, their own lunches, trail snacks, and dinner on Friday and Sunday nights. There are several restaurants in the area for dinner, and if you prefer to cook your own meal, a full kitchen at the motel is available for guests. Registration Procedure: Registration is required. To request registration, click on Register Now, and enter the required information. Once the request for registration is received, a hike leader will be in touch with regards to next steps. Only hikers whose registration is updated to confirmed may participate in the hike.
MAINE STATE
outdoors.org

Mt Adams/Mt Madison

Registration is required for this activity. Join us this fall with a strenuous hike to the spectacular views from the summit of the 2 most northern Presidentials, Mt. Madison (5366ft) and Mt. Adams (5799ft). We will hike at a moderate pace, ascend 5000ft and cover about 10 miles round trip. Pretzel, the hiking dog, may be joining us. This is a challenging hike and will include many very steep sections and scrambles. This hike can be combined with the Sunday trip to the Hancocks. Participants will have recent comparable hiking experience. Please update your REGI profile and see the event question therein. All leaders and participants must bring a mask on the hike for emergency purposes but are not required to wear it while hiking. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out. 44.329285789868806, -71.27802500025061.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Hike the Tripyramid Slides in October

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for an early Fall hike up and over the Tripyramids via the north and south slides. Weather permitting, we will hike up the north slide to the summit of North Tripyramid (4,180 ft). Having hiked over to Middle Tripyramid (4,140 ft'), we will take the south slide down from South Tripyramid (4,100 ft). This 11.0-mile/3,000 ft elevation gain hike is challenging and participants should be comfortable with tackling the steep ascent and descent on the slides at a moderate pace. If wet and icy conditions are in the forecast, the hike will proceed via the Pine Bend Brook trail from the Kancamagus Highway. All leaders and participants must bring a mask on the hike for emergency purposes but are not required to wear it while hiking. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out."
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Canoe&Kayak, Lower Gauley and New River, Class 3/4

Registration is required for this activity. Our main targets for the core weekend will be the Lower Gauley and the New Rivers in West Virginia. Because of the long drive I am offering the possibility of additional days out on the rivers(7,8 and 12 & 13). Other potential rivers for the extended weekend might be the Cheat, Tygart, Lower Yough, Upper Gauley etc etc. Rivers will be selected based on the paddling participants and river levels. Camping and/or motel will be available.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Lets Explore - Stoughton Conservation Land

Registration is required for this activity. 10 - 1:30 or so. 6 miles or so. No big hills. We will hike some conservation land in Stoughton. (Bird Street, etc.) I was there recently and had a nice walk, let's go explore it. Group limited to 10. A note about these walks. These hikes should be considered 'exploratory.' I will have done some research, but may not have had the opportunity to have hiked the exact route we will take. So… things occasionally might not always go perfectly. We might find some wet areas, or less than ideal trail conditions. But we will try to make the best of things and have fun. And we will all learn. If this sounds interesting… Come on along! I have never gotten lost and not made it out of the woods and back to the car… yet. Note: Boston Local Walks Committee is always looking for new Leaders and Co-Leaders to help run hikes and take us to places you know. (Or want to learn.) If you are interested in helping out, so you can learn to be a Leader, and we can all have even more hikes; just let me know. As a former SEM Chapter Education Chair, I love helping other hikers become Leaders. (And if you are helping me run my hikes, it makes it easier for me, so I can run more hikes too. A win-win-win. I get help, you get trained, and the other hikers get more hikes!) Masks: You must bring a mask. We will wear them at "circle up", so we don't have to make a huge circle, and potentially at other times as necessary depending on the Covid status. Weather: Thunderstorms will delay, cancel, or shorten trips. Ditto for extreme winds. Rain? That's why you will always bring a raincoat. We won't cancel because of rain.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Autumn Hike up Mount Passaconway

Registration is required for this activity. It's finally autumn! Join Jesse and Marcelo for a relaxing hike up Mount Passaconoway. Mount Passaconway is a 4,043 foot mountain in the White Mountains. It is named after Passaconway, a 16th century sachem of the Pennacook Tribe, whose name was also attached to a small village in Albany, where the northern trail head is now located. Mount Passaconway is considered one of the "easier" of the NH48 and participants who feel "graduated" from Middlesex Fells / Blue Hills hikes are encouraged to apply and will be considered for priority acceptance on this hike. For this hike, we are going to be taking Dicey's Mill Trail. This trail runs from the Ferncroft Road area to the top of Mt. Passaconaway. The trail is well maintained trail with moderate grades. The trail may be a bit hard to discern at the beginning, where it passes a gate (sign on tree) and follows a driveway through a field and past a house on the right. It follows the Wonalancet River to about 2.3 miles. Along the way there are the Blueberry Ledge Cutoff and the Tom Wiggin Trail on the left, which lead to Mt. Whiteface. The trail meets the Rollins Trail from the left at 3.7 miles, then climbs to the summit. Total distance of this hike: 4.6 miles. Ascent: 2950 feet. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Hike Barn Island Wildlife Management Area (Easy)

Registration is required for this activity. Easy hike around Barn Island, 2 to 2.5 mph pace, along the dike across the salt marsh which is showing great fall colors (red glasswort), and then a loop around the perimeter of the area linking the fire roads, for a total of 5-6 miles. Mostly flat terrain. Bring a quart of water, snacks, raingear as needed, binoculars optional,
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Hike Maple Swamp

Registration is required for this activity. This hike requires pre-registration, please contact leader for assistance. This is a very hilly hike over uneven glacial terrain. Sturdy footwear preferably hiking boots and fluid for hydration required, hiking poles strongly recommended. Be prepared for ticks and poison ivy. Cost. Free.
SANDWICH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy