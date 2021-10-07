ACTIVITY RESERVATIONS

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader(s). Yosemite National Park (est. 1890) preserves some of the most beautiful landscape in the world, and provides unparalleled opportunities for enjoyment of the outdoors. It is located in the Sierra Nevada mountain range (the Sierras) in eastern California. The beauty and majesty of the park's scenery has inspired many, including John Muir and Ansel Adams. Muir's, love for the area led him to campaign for the park's creation. "It is by far the grandest of all the special temples of Nature I was ever permitted to enter," he wrote of the Yosemite Valley in 1868. It is indeed! Using day hikes, our trip will explore some of the best-known wonders in the area. Highlights include Yosemite Valley; Half Dome, El Capitan, and Sentinel Dome; numerous falls, including Yosemite (North America's highest), Nevada, and Vernal Falls; Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias, including the California Tunnel Tree and other notable giants; Clouds Rest; and Cathedral Peak and Cathedral Lakes. We will travel in October, when there are fewer people and cooler weather, and plan to stay in the Valley, within easy reach of many of the trailheads. This trip is rated 4/5 (moderate/vigorous) overall, and includes seven day hikes. The terrain may be rugged and steep in places, and there may be sections on narrow trails with exposure (steep drop-offs). We will hike at a moderate pace, permitting time for photos and rest breaks. You will carry daypacks containing all your clothes, gear, food, and drink for the hike, but not weighing more than ~15 pounds. Applicants must be experienced hikers who hike regularly, are in excellent physical shape, have done multi-day hiking trips, and are capable of vigorous hiking for several days in a row. We will be hiking at a range of elevations, from 4,000 to 10,000 feet, so you may expect to encounter a variety of weather. Temperatures should be moderate, with average highs of ~60-70°F, with no extremes, although wind chill can be significant. October is relatively dry, , but weather in the mountains can be very fickle and storms, including snow, may occur. Lodging will be at the Yosemite Valley Lodge (pending reservations; or 3-star hotel equivalent) in the heart of the wondrous Yosemite Valley, in double-occupancy (two-bed) rooms with shower or bath. We will use rental vehicles for transportation from and to the airport, and to and from some trailheads. Participants may be drivers if they pass a driving record check. Park shuttles will be used for some hikes. The group will meet at San Francisco International Airport on the first day, and drive (3-4 hours) to our lodging.

