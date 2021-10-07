Evansville teen appears in court for deadly shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A judge ordered an Evansville teenager charged with murder to be held without bond.

Police arrested 17-year-old Samajui Barnes on Friday following the deadly shooting of 37-year-old Jonathan Stitts at an apartment on Parrett Street near Monroe Avenue. Officers say surveillance video shows Barnes running out of Stitts’ apartment with a gun. Police also said he then ran back to the door and fired the gun several times.

Barnes is not scheduled to appear in court until November 24.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).