CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Evansville, IN

Evansville teen appears in court for deadly shooting

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WksB5_0cJXyaQX00

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A judge ordered an Evansville teenager charged with murder to be held without bond.

Police arrested 17-year-old Samajui Barnes on Friday following the deadly shooting of 37-year-old Jonathan Stitts at an apartment on Parrett Street near Monroe Avenue. Officers say surveillance video shows Barnes running out of Stitts’ apartment with a gun. Police also said he then ran back to the door and fired the gun several times.

Barnes is not scheduled to appear in court until November 24.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

IMPD investigates 5 homicides: What happened, plus when and where

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating its latest series of homicides. The deaths of five people from Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning are now under investigation by detectives. It brings the yearly count to 217 homicides. 3 bodies found on south side, 8 p.m. Tuesday It began around 8 p.m. Tuesday […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville firefighters recognized after apartment fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Four Evansville firefighters were recognizes for their efforts during an apartment fire in August. Captain Gary Green, Lieutenant Ryan Wininger, Private Terry Fowler and Private Cameron Harris were nominated for their actions during the fire and their actions during the fire, and they received their awards on Wednesday.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Sports
WEHT/WTVW

IMPD chief recommends termination of sergeant following stomping incident on Monument Circle

UPDATE: The United States Attorney’s Office has announced it is opening a federal investigation with the FBI into the use of force incident. According to a statement, if they determine there were any “prosecutable violations of any federal criminal statutes, the Department will take appropriate action.” INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD sergeant facing two felony charges […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

‘Ways to get rid of your child’ search found on accused baby killer’s phone

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Weeks before allegedly killing her five-month-old child, a Canton woman allegedly searched the internet for help. Fulton County prosecutors said 23-year-old Joslynn Graham specifically searched the internet for “ways to get rid of your child.” The new information came out of Graham’s bond hearing Tuesday. Prosecutors said Graham has been charged […]
CANTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Ind#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

635
Followers
340
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy