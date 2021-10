The steady state-by-state legalization of marijuana is allowing the cannabis community to come together with a sense of freedom. The timing of this shift has been particularly meaningful in New York, where legalization came at the end of March, just weeks before COVID-19 vaccines became eligible to all adults. So this summer, when Solonje Burnett and Danniel Swatosh, co-founders of cannabis marketplace and consulting firm Humble Bloom, hosted their first in-person event since spring of 2020, it was extra special.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO